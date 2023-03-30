Riverside at SWG3: Major Glasgow festival announces after party line-up

Glasgow is set to host a number of different music festivals throughout the summer months and today (March 30) Riverside have confirmed their line-up for their afterparties.
The festival which takes place around the Riverside Museum near Partick will this year celebrate it’s tenth anniversary and has a number of different acts on offer.
Acts such as Patrick Topping and Charlie Sparks have already been confirmed as two of the acts which will play the festival in June.
As always, there will be two different stages which will allow revellers to pick who they go and see.
When the festival closes due to the curfew each night, the party continues over the road at SWG3 with acts now being announced which includes a number of Scottish talent.
Saturday 3 June
SOSA
Eclair
FiFi
All U Need
Plantainchipps
Secret Special Guest (TBA)
Sunday 4 June
Slam
Outflight
Patrick Mason
Vendex
TAAHLIAH
Neoma
Tickets are now available to purchase here.