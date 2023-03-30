Riverside at SWG3: Major Glasgow festival announces after party line-up

Riverside Festival have announced their afterparties line-up for 2023

Glasgow is set to host a number of different music festivals throughout the summer months and today (March 30) Riverside have confirmed their line-up for their afterparties.

The festival which takes place around the Riverside Museum near Partick will this year celebrate it’s tenth anniversary and has a number of different acts on offer.

Acts such as Patrick Topping and Charlie Sparks have already been confirmed as two of the acts which will play the festival in June.

Glasgow's most popular attraction, with 1,173,242 visitors in 2022, is the Riverside Museum. The attraction on the banks of the River Clyde contains a collection of travel-related exhibits and saw visitor numbers rise by 276 per cent.

As always, there will be two different stages which will allow revellers to pick who they go and see.

When the festival closes due to the curfew each night, the party continues over the road at SWG3 with acts now being announced which includes a number of Scottish talent.

Saturday 3 June

SOSA

Eclair

FiFi

All U Need

Plantainchipps

Secret Special Guest (TBA)

Sunday 4 June

Slam

Outflight

Patrick Mason

Vendex

TAAHLIAH

Neoma