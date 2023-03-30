Register
NationalWorldTV
Riverside at SWG3: Major Glasgow festival announces after party line-up

Riverside Festival have announced their afterparties line-up for 2023

By Declan McConville
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:10 BST

Glasgow is set to host a number of different music festivals throughout the summer months and today (March 30) Riverside have confirmed their line-up for their afterparties.

The festival which takes place around the Riverside Museum near Partick will this year celebrate it’s tenth anniversary and has a number of different acts on offer.

Acts such as Patrick Topping and Charlie Sparks have already been confirmed as two of the acts which will play the festival in June.

    As always, there will be two different stages which will allow revellers to pick who they go and see.

    When the festival closes due to the curfew each night, the party continues over the road at SWG3 with acts now being announced which includes a number of Scottish talent.

    Saturday 3 June

    SOSA

    Eclair

    FiFi

    All U Need

    Plantainchipps

    Secret Special Guest (TBA)

    Sunday 4 June

    Slam

    Outflight

    Patrick Mason

    Vendex

    TAAHLIAH

    Neoma

    Tickets are now available to purchase here.

