The Oscar-winning group led by Trent Reznor addressed online rumours regarding ‘leaked’ tour dates

Nine Inch Nails have announced they are set to tour in 2025.

The news comes as Trent Reznor took to social media to address a series of leaks and tour dates appearing online.

The announcement comes three years since the band last undertook a widespread tour.

There could be more blockbuster tours on our way in 2025 to compete with Oasis’ reunion, with the news that hallowed industrial group Nine Inch Nails are set to hit the road this year.

The admission by Oscar-winning composer and frontman Trent Reznor comes after speculation and leaked tour announcements circulating online regarding the group, who last committed to a world tour in 2022.

Reznor addressed the recent leaks in a social media post today (January 14), stating, “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes, we will be touring and will provide more details soon.”

Nine Inch Nails have revealed on social media that they will be hitting the road in 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

However, the group has delayed releasing the full tour schedule in light of the devastating wildfires currently affecting Los Angeles. In a gesture of support, the band also used their platform to highlight wildlife relief efforts, directing fans to relevant resources via Instagram Stories.

“We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening,” they shared.

It follows last month’s announcement that they are working on new material, with Reznor revealing, “We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funnelling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now. We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

Hints of a new record date back to April when bandmate Atticus Ross shared his enthusiasm about starting the next album. This would mark their first release since 2020’s ambient double album Ghosts V-VI, which followed 2018’s Bad Witch.

Beyond their work as Nine Inch Nails, Reznor and Ross recently won a Golden Globe for their score for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. The win is their third Golden Globe, adding to their previous awards for The Social Network (2010) and Soul (2020).

