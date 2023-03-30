Popular pop star to perform at Glasgow Barrowlands

Ellie Goulding has announced that she will play Glasgow’s Barrowlands later this year.

The popular British singer-songwriter will head to the East End of Glasgow on October 18, 2023 after announcing a brand new UK and European tour.

She will kick things off in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre before heading to Scotland. Following her show in Glasgow, she will move on to the likes of London, Paris, Berlin and Milan amongst others to perform.

Goulding is set to release her brand new solo album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ in early April which wil be the 36-year-olds fifth studio album.

Ellie Goulding is set to perform in Manchester this year (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

It will be her first release since the 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’ which was released amidst the pandemic.

Fans have already had the chance to get a sneak preview of the album having already released a number of singles from it.

The gig in October will be the first time she has played in the city since performing at the O2 Academy back in October 2021 with a strong 22 song setlist.

