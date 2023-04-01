Register
Dermot Kennedy set a new record during his show in Glasgow

By Declan McConville
Published 1st Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

Thousands of fans turned out to watch Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy at the OVO Hydro last night (March 31).

He is currently embarking on a tour which next sees him head north to Aberdeen before also heading to England, Canada, the United States and his homeland.

Kennedy is best known for his singles ‘Outnumbered’ and ‘Giants’ and entertained fans in Glasgow with a strong setlist on his Sonder tour which is named after his most recent album release.

    Before he took to the stage at the OVO Hydro he had created new bit of history having broken the record for the most amount of tickets sold for a single show at the venue.

    That is a formidable feat when you consider some of the acts which have played the arena since it first opened back in 2013.

    The likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Fleetwood Mac have entertained music lovers at the venue but they didn’t sell as many tickets as Kennedy.

    A grand total of 14,000 tickets were sold for the gig which broke the previous record set by American rock band My Chemical Romance last May.

