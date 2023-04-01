Dermot Kennedy set a new record during his show in Glasgow

Thousands of fans turned out to watch Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy at the OVO Hydro last night (March 31).

He is currently embarking on a tour which next sees him head north to Aberdeen before also heading to England, Canada, the United States and his homeland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kennedy is best known for his singles ‘Outnumbered’ and ‘Giants’ and entertained fans in Glasgow with a strong setlist on his Sonder tour which is named after his most recent album release.

Most Popular

Irish sensation Dermot Kennedy will be taking to the stage at the First Direct Arena on April 10.

Before he took to the stage at the OVO Hydro he had created new bit of history having broken the record for the most amount of tickets sold for a single show at the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is a formidable feat when you consider some of the acts which have played the arena since it first opened back in 2013.

The likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Fleetwood Mac have entertained music lovers at the venue but they didn’t sell as many tickets as Kennedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement