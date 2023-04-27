The new remix is out now - with all income going to Cash for Kids!

Scots icon George Bowie has created a new genre of dance music with his new GBX and Sparkos remix of a massive country anthem – with the help of Sir Rod Stewart and hitmaker John McLaughlin.

Rod insisted on duetting with Johnny Mac and the Faithful on their song Me Oh My, which came out as a single late in 2022, as well as appearing on the band’s album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GBX DJ and producer George has remixed the song as a special official Cash For Kids single, out now with ALL income going direct to the charity – and Geo has christened it ‘Hoedown House.’

Most Popular

George said: “John is an old mate, we were chatting about another project when he mentioned a few things he was doing with Rod.

“I said I thought Rod should do a dance track and John agreed it was a great idea – then he asked if we would like to remix the single they had just released together, Me Oh My. I jumped at it and immediately wanted to put it out as a Cash For Kids record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As soon as he played it to me I knew exactly what I wanted to do with it, and it worked out really well after A LOT of messing about with the tempo etc.

“I felt like the song would flip really well into a massive country barn dance kinda anthem – like the Rednex tune from years ago, Cotton Eye Joe. And it did!

“Rod and John’s voices both work really well with the new sound, it’s a massive singalong anthem which I am officially christening the first Hoedown House tune.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rod Stewart poses with Johnny Mac after the pair collaborated on the new track

John was into the remix straight away, so he played it to Rod and the legendary singer also loved it – so it was left to John to work through the process involved with an artist of Rod’s scale.

The inevitable hold ups meant the song was delayed from the original plan of a Christmas release, but with the Cash For Kids Dress Like A Popstar Day TODAY, the remix is now ON SALE and already raising money for the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John said: “George and I have been friends for longer than I can remember so it was great to work together again.

“Rod loved Me Oh My when he first heard us do it live supporting him on tour last year – he TOLD me he had to guest on it for our album, then let us put it out as a single featuring him too!

“So I knew he’d be up for George remixing our version to create a new charity song for Cash For Kids.

“I loved the remix right away, Rod did too when I played it to him. We are really proud to be part of this new remix to raise money for a charity we all know and love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It really is an honour to be able to support good causes and all three of us hope we can raise lots of money for Cash For Kids.”

Sir Rod Stewart said: “We were really happy to be asked to help support such a great cause as Cash For Kids – and we jumped at the chance.

“Working with my old mate Johnny Mac is always fun, we had a great time with Me Oh My last year so it’s nice to see this new version coming out for Cash For Kids.

George Bowie looking like an angel at the Radisson Red SKYBar (Pic: Radisson Red)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It isn’t George’s first foray into country house, as he has been working with Kevin McGuire on loads of tunes, including their dance cover of Wagon Wheel.