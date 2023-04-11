Rod Stewart proudly shows off his brand new Celtic tattoo

Rod Stewart made the announcement last night!

Sir Rod Stewart shared an image on Twitter today unveiling his brand new tattoo, in honour of his favourite football team, Celtic FC.

It wasn’t in Glasgow that Stewart got the tattoo however, it was on the other side of the world i fact, in a tattoo studio in Auckland, New Zealand.

The famous 70s rockstar got the tattoo at the end of the Australasian leg of his world tour.

The ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer has been a life-long fan of Celtic, inheriting his love of the Glasgow team from his Scottish father.

Writing on Twitter, Rod Stewart said:“Getting a Glasgow Celtic tattoo in Auckland to celebrate my beloved team. You’re in My Heart,”

S ir Rod Stewart got a tattoo of the Glasgow Celtic Scottish FC team logo at the end of the Australasian leg of his world tour. The rocker, 78, visited a local body art parlour in Auckland, New Zealand and had the image inked onto his shoulder.

The picture shows Rod in a white Hugo Boss tank top leaning into the tattoo artist as he inks the Celtic tribute onto the singers right arm.

He also shared a picture of him singing in front of an audience of 12,00 at his show while wearing Parkhead’s signature green-and-white colours at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

His wife Penny Lancaster commented: “Amazing celebration to end a great Australian/New Zealand tour,” alongside a shamrock emoji.

Funnily enough, Stewart’s father, Robert Stewart, was a diehard Rangers fan. The Celtic support is a new tradition started by Rod - his dad was that much of an Ibrox-head that he even had the name of a former Rangers player, Eric Cardlow, engraved on his gravestone.

In 1973 on Celtic’s the training ground, Stewart met with Jock Stein and some Celtic players while in Glasgow for a gig with his band The Faces. It was there that the superstar first became intrigued by Celtic.

Rod Stewart spoke about the meeting on TalkSport, he said:“I met Jock Stein in 1973, Kenny Dalglish, Jimmy Johnstone and Harry Hood, all knocked on my door,” he recalled.

“We just did a show with The Faces in Glasgow, and they all came to wake me and Ronnie [Wood] up to get us to go training. Ronnie didn’t get out of bed, but I went and I met Jock Stein. “He looked at me and he laughed at my shoes. And since that day, I’ve become a Celtic supporter.

