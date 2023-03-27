Register
Superstar DJs The Chemical Brothers announce Glasgow gig at the Hydro

Electronic duo The Chemical Brothers have announced a new UK and Ireland arena tour

By Declan McConville
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST

Electronic duo The Chemical Brothers have announced a new UK and Ireland arena tour.

Glasgow music fans will be treated to a show from The Chemical Brothers later this year as they bring their live show to the city.

They will kick-off their tour with one night at the OVO Hydro at the end of October before heading to Manchester, Leeds, Dublin, Birmingham and London.

    The duo which, made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, recently teased new dates after the release of their new single ‘No Reason’ on St Patrick’s Day.

    The Chemical Brothers were among the headline acts at Connect last year.
    It was the first release since the single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ which was released in 2021. The band haven’t brought out a new album in almost four years but look set to bring out some fresh material later this year.

    They last visited Glasgow in the summer of 2021 when they headlined TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow Green but this will be an extra bit special as they are famed for putting on an incredible light show and have not played the Hydro since 2019.

    It is set to be a busy summer for the pair who will feature at a number of festivals through the summer months including the Isle of Wight and Coachella.

    Tickets go on general sale on March 31 at 9.30am.

