There is a new man under the mask, as a Hollywood a-lister gets ready to hit the big screen as masked vigilante Batman. Here’s all you need to know ahead of its release.

The wait is almost over as The Batman returns to the big screen across UK cinemas.

The comic book hero’s latest film finally has a release date following a year of delay, with the latest big screen adaptation of the DC comic hero with the Hollywood blockbuster The Batman set to hits UK cinemas next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinema goers won't have much longer to wait to see Robert Pattinson in The Batman. Warner Bros. Pictures.

Directed, written and produced by American filmmaker Mark Reeves (Cloverfield, Let Me In), the movie has been hit by delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic and was originally scheduled for a cinema release in mid-2021.

Robert Pattinson will be the latest A-lister to take on the lead role as the masked vigilante, with the Brit following in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Val Kilmer and Michael Keaton (who has been spotted in Glasgow filming for Batgirl).

The film, originally given the working title of ‘Vengeance’, will feature a number of his arch-enemies, with the Caped Crusader set to face off against The Riddler and The Penguin.

The latest instalment from Reeves is said to be fresh take on the superhero franchise which has proven immensely popular since it first hit cinemas back in 1989.

Who is in cast for The Batman?

Twilight star Robert Pattinson will portray the role of DC favourite The Caped Crusader.

As confirmed early in 2019, the 34-year-old Hollywood heartthrob takes over the role from Ben Affleck, who last took on the role of Batman in the 2017 Justice League movie.

‘R-Patz’ is not the only big name cast in Reeves’ film though, with Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine) taking the role of The Riddler/Edward Nashton, while award-winning Irish actor Colin Farrell takes the role of fellow Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Zoë Kravitz (Divergent), the daughter of rock icon Lenny, will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Elsewhere John Turturro (The Big Lebowski), Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) and Andy Serkis (Lord Of The Rings) complete the star studded line-up.

What areas in Glasgow feature in The Batman?

Picture: Shutterstock

The first trailer for Mark Reeves DC film was released in mid-2020, with Glasgow making a cameo appearance.

Iconic Glasgow locations are shown in the trailer for The Batman, as Scotland’s biggest city was transformed into the fictional city of Gotham for the major Hollywood flick.

Famous landmark The Necropolis was used during filming, with fans of the Dark Knight delighted to see Batman donning his new suit and riding his motorbike through the cemetery near Glasgow Cathedral.

When is The Batman released in UK cinemas?

Originally scheduled for release in June 2020, The Batman was held back on its worldwide release.

However, a confirmed release has now been given as March 4, which mirrors the US release. Posters have already starting popping into cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odeon.

What The Batman age rating? What is the runtime is The Batman?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman appears to be an epic watch, with a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes.

It has been awarded a PG-13 in the United States – the equivalent of a 12A in the UK. However, the BBFC have no confirmed an age rating of 15 in the United Kingdom.