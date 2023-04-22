Here is the top 8 most listened to Glasgow bands on Spotify

Glasgow is a city that has always had a vibrant music scene and produced a number of brilliant bands over the years.

The city has a number of well-know venues scattered throughout with many of the bands on the list having played the likes of The Barrowlands or Glasgow Hydro.

Glaswegian’s will all have their favourite band from the city and although you aren’t able to take a walk across the rooftoops or be young at heart in this list, these are what people are listening to on Spotify.

We take a look at the most listened to Glasgow bands on Spotify to see who have the most listeners each month and see how they line up against each other.

1 . Simple Minds At the top of our list are rockers Simple Minds who have been on the go for over 40 years and have 7,723,801 monthly listeners on Spotify. They released their nineteenth studio album in 2022 called Direction of the Heart.

2 . Franz Ferdinand Alex Kapranos and co are Glasgow’s second most listened to band on Spotify with 6,818,516 monthly listens. The band will headline Connect Festival near Edinburgh later this year. Photo: Contribtued

3 . CHVRCHES Synth-pop group CHVRCHES takes us into our top three with 5,046,680 monthly listeners on Spotify. The Glasgow band will play back-to-back gigs in the city this June in The Barrowlands. Photo: Kevin J Thomson

4 . The Fratellis Glasgow rockers The Fratellis have 3,199,772 monthly listeners. Their big hit Chelsea Dagger is still a much-loved tune that will be listened to all across the world. Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix are just two of the clubs in world football that play the tune after they score a goal. Photo: The Fratellis

