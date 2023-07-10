Register
Glasgow City Council approves plans for new inflatable park

Innoflate is already a popular spot elsewhere in Scotland with their flagship Glasgow venue coming soon

By Drew Sandelands - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

An inflatable park is set to open in Glasgow after permission was granted by council planners. Plans to turn the upper floor of an industrial unit at Morris Park, next to the M74 at Polmadie, into a soft play area were approved last week.

Innoflate, which has parks in Aberdeen, Dundee, Livingston and Cumbernauld, is expected to open a “flagship” venue at the Rosyth Road business park. The firm’s parks include inflatable climbing walls, huge slides and assault courses. It promises the “best bounce experience in Scotland”.

Venues offer fitness classes, adult-only, disco and NerfWar sessions as well as relaxed periods for people who need additional support. They also hold inno-tots sessions for younger children. A council report said the play area would “provide for the sustainable reuse” of a “vacant building, reducing the need for greenfield development”. Plans showed there would be 92 car parking spaces on site, with access from Queensferry Street.

    Darren Margach, Innoflate’s founder and chief executive, previously said opening in “such a premier and well-respected location such as Morris Park is a significant and milestone period for the group”. He added: “We are encouraged and excited with what the future holds for our brand. The creation of Innoflate Glasgow will expand our portfolio and provide longevity and stability now and for the future.”

