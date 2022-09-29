UK Theatre Awards 2022: Glasgow’s Scottish Opera on shortlist - full list of nominees
Here are the nominees for UK Theatre Awards 2022, including Glasgow-based Scottish Opera
Glasgow-based Scottish Opera has been nominated in three categories for this year’s UK Theatre Awards.
The largest performing arts organisation in the country, the national opera company is shortlisted for its ‘Candide’ performance for Achievement in Opera award.
It has also been shortlisted for two other ‘Off Stage’ categories - Excellence in Inclusivity and Excellence in Touring.
This is the first time that the Awards have been divided into new ‘On Stage’ and ‘Off Stage’ categories, as part of a 2019 revamp of the Awards to reflect the contemporary priorities of the UK’s theatre industry.
UK Theatre Joint Presidents, Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist said: “Following an incredibly challenging few years due to the pandemic, theatres across the UK have had to work harder than ever to continue to provide for their local communities: to keep their doors open and to keep making the inspiring work they present.
“Theatres provide so much more than just entertainment. In towns across the UK they are often a central hub; a space for people to feel welcome and included.”
The winners will be announced on Sunday, October 23 at London’s Guildhall.
Full list of this year’s nominees in the UK Theatre Awards 2022
Best Design
● Dracula: The Untold Story – Leeds Playhouse – Design by Laura Hopkins, Projection
and Video Design by Simon Wainwright
● Into The Woods – Theatre Royal Bath - Design by Jon Bausor, Video Design by Will
Duke, Costume Design by Antony McDonald
● Life is a Dream – Edinburgh Lyceum – Design by Georgia McGuinness
Best Director
● Jessica Daniels – The Mozart Question - A Barn Theatre production in association with
Bob & Marianne for Anthology Theatre and The Everyman Theatre Cheltenham
● Robert Hastie, Anthony Lau, Elin Schofield – Rock/Paper/Scissors - The Crucible, Studio
and Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
● Natalie Ibu – The White Card - A Birmingham Rep, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage &
Soho Theatre co-production in association with HOME Manchester
● Róisín McBrinn - Typical Girls – The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Best Musical Production
● Billy Elliot – Leicester Curve
● Now is Good – Storyhouse, Chester
● Whistle Down the Wind – The Watermill Theatre
Best New Play
● Cherry Jezebel – Liverpool Everyman
● How to Bury a Dead Mule – Lyric Theatre, Belfast
● Mugabe, My Dad & Me - A co-production by ETT, Brixton House & York Theatre
Royal in association with Alison Holder
Best Performance in a Musical
● Charlie Stemp – Crazy for You – Chichester Festival Theatre
● Divina de Campo – Hedwig and the Angry Inch - A Leeds Playhouse and HOME
co-production
● Nicole & Kyla Fox, Emme & Eden Patrick, Sienna & Savannah Robinson – Identical – A
Nottingham Playhouse and Kenny Wax Ltd co-production
Best Performance in a Play
● Eithne Browne – Maggie May – Leeds Playhouse
● Henry Goodman – Murder on the Orient Express – Chichester Festival Theatre
● Leah St Luce – Black Love - A Paines Plough and Belgrade Theatre Coventry
production, in association with tiata fahodzi
● Giles Terera – The Meaning of Zong – A Bristol Old Vic Production
Best Play Revival
● Jitney - A Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and Old Vic co-production
● The Mountaintop – A Royal Exchange Theatre Production
● Translations - An Abbey Theatre and Lyric Theatre Belfast Co-Production
Best Show for Children and Young People
● Beauty and the Beast – A New Vic Production
● Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment
in association with MAST Mayflower Studios
● Petula – A National Theatre Wales, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and August012
co-production
Best Supporting Performance (in a musical or play)
● Nicola Hughes – Into The Woods – A Theatre Royal Bath Production
● Robert Jackson – Brief Encounter – A Stephen Joseph Theatre, Octagon Theatre and
Theatre By The Lake co-production
● Nishla Smith – Kes – An Octagon Theatre and Theatre By The Lake co-production
UK Theatre – Achievement in Opera
● Scottish Opera for Candide
● Glyndebourne for the Poulenc Double Bill
● Richard Mantle for the last year at Opera North, which epitomises the work Richard has
achieved over his tenure
● Music Theatre Wales and Britten Pears Arts production of Violet at Buxton International
Festival at Buxton Opera
UK Theatre – Achievement in Dance
● William Tuckett’s Then or Now for Ballet Black, exquisitely melding poetry, dance, light
and sound into an intimate work that gently touches big themes of our times
● The dancers of Rambert for their ability to inhabit any choreographer’s vision, as a
company of unique, versatile, incredibly skilled performers
● Dan Daw for The Dan Daw Show, a kinky, joyful, unapologetic and vulnerable
celebration of oneself and one’s body.
UK Theatre Awards – Offstage Categories
Digital Innovation
- Chichester Festival Theatre
- English Touring Theatre
- Sadlers Wells
Excellence in Arts Education
- Lyric Theatre Belfast
- Storyhouse
- Ambassador Theatre Group
Excellence in Inclusivity
- English Touring Theatre
- Graeae Theatre Company
- Scottish Opera
Excellence in Touring
- Graeae Theatre Company
- Northern Ballet
- Scottish Opera
Workforce Award
- Ambassador Theatre Group
- The Marlowe
- Mercury Theatre