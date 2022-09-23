Carly Rae Jepsen will bring her catchy songs to Glasgow - here’s everything you need to know about her UK tour.

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a brand new tour covering cities in the UK and Ireland, including Glasgow.

The upcoming tour will be in support of Jepsen’s fifth studio album, The Loneliest Time which is scheduled to drop on 21 October 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The So Nice Tour will kick off on 5 February 2023 in Dublin. It will see the Call Me Maybe singer visit eight cities across the UK and Ireland, including Jepsen’s biggest UK show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace where the tour will conclude.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the singer said: “The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work like 2015’s critically lauded and culture-shaping E*MO*TION.

“In bringing her new album to life, Jepsen worked with collaborators Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope among others.”

So, when is Carly Rae Jepson coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Carly Rae Jepsen playing Glasgow?

Carly Rae Jepsen is scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow on 8 February 2023.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 30 October at 10am, and will be available via LiveNation .

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist Jepsen played at Budweiser Stage in Toronto that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Carly Rae Jepsen played the following setlist on 22 September 2022:

This Love Isn’t Crazy

Let’s Sort the Whole Thing Out

Run Away With Me

Too Much

Talking to Yourself

Julien

Warm Blood

Emotion

Favourite Colour

Call Me Maybe

Stay Away

Comeback

I Really Like You

Want You in My Room

Now That I Found You

For Sure

Western Wind

Go Find Yourself or Whatever

Beach House

Boy Problems / Fake Mona Lisa

When I Needed You

I Didn’t Just Come Here to Dance

Cut to the Feeling

Will there be a presale event?

Fans who pre-order The Loneliest Time before 5pm BTS on Tuesday 27 September will gain access to early ticket access for the tour from Wednesday 28 September 2022.

Who is the support act?

Lewis Ofman will be the opening act for her UK and Ireland tour dates.

Full list of UK and Ireland Tour dates

The Canadian singer-songwriter will bring some of her biggest hits to eight cities across the UK and Ireland. They are as follows:

5 February - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

7 February - O2 Academy, Leeds

8 February - O2 Academy, Glasgow

9 February - O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 February - O2 Institute, Birmingham

12 February - O2 Academy, Bristol

13 February - The Dome, Brighton

15 February - Alexandra Palace, London