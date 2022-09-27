Glasgow restaurant scoops top accolade at AA Hospitality Awards 2022

Scotland’s best hotels and restaurants were revealed at the AA Hospitality Awards last night in a glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London - and one Glasgow restaurant was awarded a top accolade.

Returning with an in-person ceremony for the first time in three years, and hosted by TV presenter Gabby Logan, the awards honoured the best hospitality establishments in the UK across twenty-six categories, including AA Restaurant of the Year, AA Hotel of the Year, the newly launched AA Accessible Award, AA Spa Hotel of the Year, AA Wine Award, AA Chefs’ Chef, AA Lifetime Achievement Award and AA Housekeeper of the Year.

Four restaurants in Scotland received new AA Rosettes, while Cameron House on Loch Lomond was awarded a prestigious five AA Red Stars.

It was a Glasgow restaurant that scooped the AA Wine Award Scotland for 2022

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, which was awarded a Michelin Star this year, took home the award, which recognises an outstanding contribution to promoting, understanding and appreciating wine. Nominees are judged on the quality of their wine list and their ability to inspire customers to make wider and more adventurous choices in selecting wines. The award is sponsored by Matthew Clark.

Callum McCann, Graeme Cheevers and Stuart Bonis, Managers of Unalome, said of their win: “We would like to thank both the AA Guide, our loyal customers and hard-working staff to be recognised for this achievement in the short space of time we have been open. It has made this an even more monumental year for the restaurant.”

An AA Inspector said of Unalome’s wine list: “One of Glasgow’s most exciting new restaurant openings last year, its modern, compact wine list feels very accessible, with quality selections throughout. The judges loved the format of the list; divided by drinking style categories, with mature vintages, an interesting selection by the glass and a good selection of dessert wines.”

The full list of this year’s AA Hospitality Awards winners can be found online here.