The Scottish DJ/Production duo still riding a wave of success from their 2022 dance single Afraid To Feel have brought out their latest tune. LF System’s Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher) was unveiled to enthusiastic crowds at two buzz shows in Glasgow - a sold out SWG3 Poetry Club and Queen Street’s La Cheetah - earlier in May and can now be streamed by a wider fan base. The song samples Plaza’s 1979 disco cut (Got My) Dancing Shoes, and while the pair retain consistency in technical style it is clear their abilities have flourished in response to recent musical achievements with the track pushing boundaries further than previous work and presenting fresh euphoria sure to drive this summer’s festival circuit.

It was only last April that Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan left their day jobs as a construction worker and petrol station assistant to make music their full time endeavour, and have since been invited to locations across the globe to play their sets. Afraid To Feel dominated the UK singles chart for eight consecutive weeks, matching a record earlier set by Calvin Harris for longest running Number 1 dance song, and has already exceeded 270 million digital streams. While they’ve yet to release a debut album their music has been certified 2 x Platinum in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Both Conor and Sean are West Lothian natives and crafted this newest release in their hometown studio. Speaking to the boys on Dancing Shoes ahead of their gig at La Cheetah, Sean said “it’s the same kind of thing we’ve been doing for the last year - disco samples, high energy, slow down. We’ve not had a tune out in a while so we’re really excited to let folk hear some new music.”

Conor laughed saying it is “very much a new version of the same ingredients. We were on the verge of going back to our day jobs because it’s been that long since we released anything, but we’re happy it’s coming out and they’ll hopefully be more this year. Hopefully we don’t leave it as late this time”. The last song LF System brought out was Hungry (For Love) in October 2022.

Earlier this month they announced on Instagram that they’d signed to Ministry of Sound, the electronic-based branch of record label Sony Music UK which already hosts some of the biggest names in the scene including London Grammar, Sigala, Patrick Topping and Emily Nash - whilst has previously amplified the careers of his Eric Prydz, DJ Fresh and Example.