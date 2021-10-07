Blondie postpone Glasgow gig until 2022 - and add special guest Johnny Marr

Music legends Blondie have pushed back their Glasgow gig until 2022.
What’s happened?
The band were due to play at the SSE Hydro on November 20, but the gig has now been pushed back to April 22, 2022.
It will be the band’s first tour in the UK for five years.
Scottish band Garbage were originally due to be the special guest for the show, however, due to scheduling conflicts the band have had to pull out.
The new support for the tour is Smiths icon Johnny Marr.
What did Blondie say?
Debbie Harry said: “Having collaborated with Johnny on Blondie’s last album, Pollinator, and with plans for a new collaboration on our next album, we are looking forward to a long overdue return to the UK, and even better, to sharing the stage with the inspirational musical influence that is Johnny Marr.”
What did Johnny Marr say?
“I’m delighted to be going out with Blondie, to hear those classic songs every night, and be in the presence of twenty first century heroes,” said Marr.
What about tickets?
All tickets for the gig remain valid. For more information about the gig and to find tickets, visit the SEC website. Prices for tickets range from £62.45 to £96.50.