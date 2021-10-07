COP26 in Glasgow: Where to get up-to-date travel information, road closures and maps

A new campaign is highlighting where to get the most up-to-date travel information during COP26.

What has been launched?

Transport Minister, Graeme Dey kick-started the campaign, which provides details of where to get the most up-to-date travel information and advice so that people can prepare and plan ahead for any journeys in the run up to and during the two-week climate change conference.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is being ‘championed’ by Glasgow’s Duke of Wellington statue and will feature across multi-channels from radio, TV and social media to billboards, newsletters and other relevant platforms.

What travel information is available?

Mr Dey explained: “As a huge coup for Glasgow and, indeed, Scotland, COP26 is widely anticipated to be a once-in-a-lifetime global event and one like no other the city has hosted.

“The scale of the event is unprecedented on so many levels which is why it is vital that people are equipped with the latest information to help organise travel plans in advance and, where necessary, make alternative arrangements.

“The most up-to-date information including a detailed travel plan, maps, road closures and dates for community and business engagement sessions is readily available.

ScotRail workers have voted to take part in a fresh series of strikes that coincide with the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November.

“I would again urge commuters, businesses and the public to take some time to familiarise themselves with the plans so that we can all work together to help deliver a successful event while keeping Glasgow and the Central Belt moving. I am especially grateful to businesses and the public for engaging with this campaign and playing their part in such a momentous event.”

Where can I find the travel information?

Get Ready Glasgow is the go-to website for more detailed information and will be updated on an ongoing basis. The website provides details on alternative routes, local road closure dates and where local access will be maintained. It also includes maps highlighting where and when impacts are most likely to help give the public, businesses, delegates and visitors a clearer idea of what to expect on certain days.

What is COP26?

Up to 140 World Leaders and 25,000 conference delegates are expected to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP26 conference at Glasgow’s SEC. The event takes place from October 31 to November 12. However, road closures will start to take effect from Saturday, October 23.

Planned and unplanned protests are also inevitable.

What other transport schemes will be in place during COP26?

The Transport Minister was joined by representatives of the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and First Bus, which is providing a fleet of electric buses for conference delegates.

SPT chair of operations committee, Councillor David Wilson, said: “SPT is, once again, proud to play its part assisting with the transport organisation across Glasgow while the city hosts yet another major international event. While some disruption to travel is inevitable with an event of this scale, planning ahead is essential.

“We are working to ensure both local people and our international visitors can move around the city. Working with First Bus Scotland to deliver the official COP26 Zero Emission shuttle service on behalf of the UK and Scottish Governments ensures delegates will get to the event by sustainable public transport and we hope deliver a Glasgow climate agreement we can all be proud of.”

Duncan Cameron, interim managing director for First Bus Scotland, said: “First Bus Scotland is delighted to have been chosen to operate the official COP26 shuttle service and will be working closely with SPT, Transport Scotland and the Cabinet Office to ensure a smooth and efficient service can be delivered for all delegates attending the event.