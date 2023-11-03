Bonfires Night is back for 2023! Here are the best events and around Glasgow to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night this weekend

The long awaited return of Bonfire Night in Glasgow is upon us promising not-to-be-missed spectacular displays to mark the event.

This year, November 5 will fall on a Sunday, which means tickets to these events are expected to sell out fast.

However, if you were planning on attending a free Bonfire Night event held by Glasgow City Council, you’ll have to reconsider because the council will not bring back the free event after it was cancelled last year. Previously, the council would hold it at Glasgow Green, where people from all over the city would gather to view the spectacular firework displays.

All is not lost though, there are alternative events in and around the city to see your night go with a bang.

So where are the firework displays in Glasgow that you can go to this weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

1 . Glasgow Fort (Sunday, November 5) The Glasgow Fort will host a bonfires night event with free admission, beginning at 10am and running straight from 11am through until 10pm. There will be live music, pop-up food stalls, a panto, live wrestling and an on-site funfair, as well as a fireworks display.

2 . Pollokshields (Saturday, November 4) The Clydesdale Cricket and Hockey Club’s 2023 Family Fireworks Night hosts food and drink options with a fireworks display in the southside. Tickets cost £9 for adults and £5 for kids.

3 . Newton / Halfway (Saturday, November 4) The Halfway Community Fireworks display will take place on Saturday November 4, with fairground entertainment from 1pm and fireworks from 7pm at the Newton Station Park and Ride car park . The event is free to enter but organisers do request that donations reflect the efforts put in.