Bonfires Night Glasgow 2023: The 11 best places in and around Glasgow to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night this weekend
Bonfires Night is back for 2023! Here are the best events and around Glasgow to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night this weekend
The long awaited return of Bonfire Night in Glasgow is upon us promising not-to-be-missed spectacular displays to mark the event.
This year, November 5 will fall on a Sunday, which means tickets to these events are expected to sell out fast.
However, if you were planning on attending a free Bonfire Night event held by Glasgow City Council, you’ll have to reconsider because the council will not bring back the free event after it was cancelled last year. Previously, the council would hold it at Glasgow Green, where people from all over the city would gather to view the spectacular firework displays.
All is not lost though, there are alternative events in and around the city to see your night go with a bang.
So where are the firework displays in Glasgow that you can go to this weekend? Here is everything you need to know.