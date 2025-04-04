Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The multi-platinum-selling, BRIT Award-winning, arena-filling giants, Catfish and The Bottlemen have announced a live date for Glasgow Green on Wednesday 9th July 2025.

Taking place on the same site as Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT Festival, this special gig promises an unforgettable night of anthemic hits and electric energy.Catfish and the Bottlemen’s sonic outlook has cemented their place amongst Britain's most successful bands of the 21st century.

Signing to Island Records in 2014 after years of relentless touring, their debut LP The Balcony surged into the UK Top 10 and helped them scoop British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs before scoring their landmark #1 album with The Ride. Since then, they’ve amassed over one billion streams, two million album sales and are closing in on 10 million single sales.

On stage Van McCann possesses unique magnetic energy and is considered one of modern rock’s great live frontmen. In the five years since releasing their debut album, they’d sold over half a million tickets and have played to over 2 million people.

Joining Catfish and the Bottlemen will be The Wombats and The Fratellis. The Wombats, known for their infectious indie anthems and energetic live performances, will bring hits like Let’s Dance to Joy Division and Greek Tragedy to Glasgow Green, whilst one of Scotland’s most beloved bands, The Fratellis, will fire up the crowd with their trademark singalong hits, including Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir, making this a truly unmissable lineup.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are coming to Glasgow. | Getty Images

Tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen’s only Scottish show of 2025 go on sale from 10am on Friday 11th April via www.gigsinscotland.com . A Gigs in Scotland presale will be available from 10am on Thursday 10th April for those signed up to www.gigsinscotland.com .