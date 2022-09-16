Could Glasgow TV presenter Kaye Adams bring home the Glitterball trophy?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to television later this month, with Glasgow TV host Kaye Adams competing against some tough competition.

Kaye Adams, a Scottish journalist and TV presenter and best known as one of four anchors on the ITV show Loose Women, was named as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing in early August.

The 59-year-old mum, who you might also recognise from Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff, will be joining the hit BBC series, saying that there was ‘nothing better than dancing on national television’ to end her fifties.

But what are Kaye’s chances of winning the popular dancing competition and walking away with the Glitterball trophy for Glasgow?

Who is Kaye Adams?

Born in Grangemouth, Stirlington, Adams began her media career as a graduate trainee at Central Television, specialising in politics and news journalism; her first major accomplishment was an hour-long interview with Margaret Thatcher.

When she went to Scottish Television’s nightly news programme Scotland Today at the beginning of 1988, Adams stayed committed to hard news.

Adams has presented ITV Weekend Live, three series of Central Weekend Live with Nicky Campbell and John Stapleton; Esther, and most recently Kaye, for BBC Two; and Pride and Prejudice for BBC Scotland after her initial breakthrough with Scottish Women.

Adams was also the host of the ITV chat programme Loose Women from 1999 until 2006, before returning to the panel on November 5, 2013 in rotation with Carol Vorderman and Andrea McLean.

Adams has previously hosted a daytime programme titled The People Versus in addition to serving as a panellist and, as the host of Have I Got News for You.

Adams was a frequent guest host and panellist on the Channel 5 panel show The Wright Stuff from 2007 until 2010.

Adams joined BBC Radio Scotland in March 2010 to host the daily call-in programme Call Kaye.

The show terminated in 2015, and was succeeded by The Kaye Adams Show , which airs weekdays from 9am to 12pm.

Adams and her long-term partner Ian Campbell have two daughters together and they currently live in Glasgow.

Could Kaye Adams win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Kaye has her work cut out if she has he sights set on the Glitterball Trophy as BetFair places her at the bottom with odds of 33/1, alongside namesake ex-Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams.

Former X-Factor star, singer-songwriter, rapper and radio presenter Fleur East is the clear early favourite at the bookies with odds of 3/1.

Meanwhile, TV presenter and actress Helen Skelton comes second with 7/2, followed by popstar Molly Rainford (8/1) and actor Will Mellor (8/1)

Who are the confirmed 15 contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

The 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Ayling-Ellis competed in the grand final against John Whaite and professional dancer Johannes Radebe on December 18.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing was supposed to return with a launch show on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One but this has been postponed to a later date due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

The UK has entered a period of National Mourning, which will last until the Queen's official funeral on September 19.

The start of Strictly Come Dancing, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022, will now take place on Friday, September 23.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday nights, with the results show a little later on in the evening.

As Strictly is part of BBC One’s primetime schedule on Saturdays, the main show should be aired between 7pm to 8pm.

There is always the option to catch up on Strictly Come Dancing and its sister show, It Takes Two , through the BBC iPlayer.

You also catch up on all the highlights, or lowlights, by visiting the official Strictly Come Dancing page on the BBC’s website .