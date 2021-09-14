Dr. Hook tour 2021: Dates and tickets for Glasgow shows

Dennis Locorriere and co. are playing dates in Glasgow this month.

Following an unpredictable year for live music, fans will be thrilled to hear of singer Dennis Locorriere and the band’s return to the touring circuit this year following the postponement of their 2020 summer shows due to Covid-19.

The band - famous for such timeless classics as ‘When You’re In Love With a Beautiful Woman’, ‘Sharing The Night Together’ and ‘Sylvia’s Mother’ - are geared up and looking forward to returning to playing live shows in venues up and down the country.

When are Dr Hook playing in Glasgow?

The band are playing at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 24 September, and tickets are still available.

Their two dates - 9 and 10 October - at the Kelvingrove Bandstand are sold out but there are still tickets for the Kilmarnock Grand Hall on 6 November and Motherwell Concert Hall on 22 September.

How much are tickets? Tickets are from £45 and available at the See Tickets website.

In a video message to Dr Hook’s UK fans, singer Dennis Locorriere said: “Guess what, you're not gonna believe me, but I'm gonna tell you anyway. We have gotten our heads back to the business of the Dr. Hook 50th Anniversary tour.