Emirates Airlines will be running a recruitment day in Glasgow this month.

Emirates is looking for people in Glasgow to join its multinational cabin crew team.

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, operating flights to over 150 cities around the world to locations such as Sydney and Singapore.

The airline is hosting a recruitment day after announcing it will be offering 110 weekly flights from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow airports by October 2022.

So, when is the Emirates recruitment day coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is the Emirates recruitment day in Glasgow?

The recruitment day will take place on Monday 8 August at Radisson BLU Hotel Glasgow, at 301 Argyle Street.

What do you need to bring with you?

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date CV in English, and a recent photograph.

Candidates are advised to pre-register on the Emirates website to save time on the day. Those who haven’t applied online may do so as walk-ins on Open Day at Radisson BLU Hotel.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

What are the Emirates cabin crew requirements?

According to the Emirates cabin crew requirements on their official website they are looking for someone:

Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

A natural team player with a personality that shines

At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

The website also has a statement about what they look for in an employee that reads:

“Irrespective of nationality, we look for a positive attitude, confidence, flexibility, maturity, a friendly disposition, and importantly a genuine passion to help others and to provide quality service.”



“As the job can be physically demanding, we also look for those with resilience and a determination to continually perform well.”

You can find out more about the requirements for the role on the Emirates careers page on their website.

What does a cabin crew role entail?

Emirates cabin crew members will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures.

All successful candidates who will join the Emirates crew will receive a learning experience at the airline’s facility in Dubai.

What are the benefits to the role?

Emirates offers candidates a variety of career growth opportunities, with training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees.

Emirates website states that: “All Emirates crew are based in the exciting cosmopolitan city of Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.”

Additionally, Emirates’ global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents.