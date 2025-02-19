Everything you need to know about Govan Music Festival 2025

One of the world’s most affordable music festivals, Govan Music Festival, has unveiled the programme for its fourth annual edition, taking place across the Glasgow neighbourhood from 26th - 29th March 2025.

The festival has a cultural regeneration agenda at its heart, bringing a mix of music to the emerging corner of the city. With the new Govan-Partick Bridge opening up access to Govan for visitors from across Glasgow, organisers hope to attract their biggest audience yet.

Govan Music Festival was launched by The Glasgow Barons, Govan’s regeneration orchestra, to help get live music back on its feet in Govan after the pandemic and the group has just secured significant multi-year funding from Creative Scotland to continue its vital work in the area for the next three years.

Govan Music Festival events range from free to £15, ensuring as many people as possible can participate and explore the variety of music that Govan has to offer.

From world music and Flamenco dancing to a hip-hop event for the recovery community, the programme reflects the diversity of Govan and its people and encourages audiences to embrace a new, lighter, brighter season.

Visitors can expect world, fusion, classical and rap music shows involving around 300 musicians and participants, including pupils from across Govan’s primary schools.

Paul MacAlindin, Artistic Director of The Glasgow Barons and Govan Music Festival, said: “We have a new bridge in Govan, and that means new connections and new opportunities to showcase the best of our home. There is an incredible creative community in Govan and this festival gives that talent a platform and lets us engage with so many people across the area. Each year we aim to make a substantial contribution to the revitalisation of Govan. We know the power music has to make a difference and that’s what drives us. We’re amplifying Govan’s voice through music and hope to welcome as many people to experience that with us this spring.”

Highlights include a headline performance from Glasgow singer songwriter Becci Wallace, known for her unique vocals and thought provoking lyrics, alongside Govan-based rapper Steg G at the Fairfield Club on Wednesday 26th March, celebrating their new album After the Fog… Air. The pair will be joined on the bill by a host of local songwriters all celebrating the River Clyde.

The festival’s World Music Night at Govan and Linthouse Parish Church sees refugee and asylum seeker music group Musicians in Exile take to the stage, soul folk artist Ant Thomaz launch his new album GAIAand TuFlamenco Flamenco dance group entertain audiences.

This year’s festival also marks the first birthday of FREED UP – an organisation which rolls out sober events and entertainment for recovery communities and all those looking for a sober night out. Friday 28th March will see Scottish band The Romains headline Edminston House, supported by Glasgow rappers MOG, Eugene and CCTV, and DJs Zander Nation.

For classical music lovers, the festival’s resident Four Barons String Quartet perform in Kinning Park Complex, while the Glasgow Barons Orchestra will be serving up three exciting concertos by Bach, Sweeney and Piazzolla, conducted by Paul MacAlindin. The festival will open with a free Govan Schools Concert at Fairfield Club.

Govan Music Festival is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland. The 2025 edition takes place from 26th - 29th March. Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now at www.glasgowbarons.com/govan-music-festival-2025.