Exciting shows and concerts coming to Glasgow’s King’s Theatre in May

Are you looking for a fun night out in Glasgow? Here are five great shows coming to town.

Jersey Boys

Great shows coming to Glasgow in May.

Broadway’s Jersey Boys is currently being performed at King’s Theatre.

The classic tale follows Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons in the streets of New Jersey.

Fans can expect to hear favourites such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ ‘Oh What A Night’, ‘Walk Like a Man’,’ Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and ‘Working My Way Back To You.’

Dates: Until Saturday, May 2022.

The show runs daily between Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm.

There are additional showings at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday.

The show is two hours and 30 minutes long.

Evita

The musical created by Andrew LLoyd Webber tells the story of Eva Peron as she rises in the ranks to become the First Lady of Argentina.

A local theatre group, named The Really Useful Group Ltd, will be performing the classic show in May.

Famous hits such as ‘Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina’ and ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’ will be included in the show.

Dates: Tuesday May 10 to Saturday May 14.

Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm.

Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Dylan Moran

Comedian Dylan Moran will have the audience in bits this May with his new show ‘We Got This.’

After a rough couple of years thanks to the pandemic, Dylan is returning to the stage to lift the spirits of all those who attend.

The comedian’s show makes fun of the new normal - post pandemic way of life that society has now found itself in.

Date: Sunday, May 15. Starting at 8pm.

The ELO Experience

The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band will bring live music to King’s Theatre in May.

The band have been performing rock hits together for over 12 years.

Fans can expect a mix of old classics such as ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Diary of a Horace Wimp’ and ‘Mr Blue Sky’ as well as tracks from the recent album ‘Alone In The Universe’.

Date: Wednesday, May 18 at 7pm.

Diversity

The dance troupe who gained fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 will be performing at the end of the month.

Their new tour is titled ‘Connected 2022’ and it promises to be jam packed with impressive dance sequences.

Connected 2022 centres around social media and how it plays a role in modern life.

Dates: Thursday, May 19 to Saturday, May 21.

Thursday to Saturday at 7.45pm. Saturday: 2.30pm.