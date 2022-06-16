Father’s Day weekend is just days away.
With the big day just around the corner, people across the region will be looking for ways to treat the father figure’s in their life this year.
Whether it’s your grandfather, or guardian, Glasgow is home to some of the best places to take them to commemorate the special day.
Most Popular
There are a tonne of events happening across the weekend, whether they are specifically designed for Father’s Day or not.
So, what are some of the best events happening across the weekend?
Here’s a breakdown of some of the highlights happening throughout the city.
When is Father’s Day?
Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June every year.
This year the day will fall on Sunday 19 June 2022.
What events are happening in Glasgow?
Glasgow Jazz Festival
Price: Prices vary
There will be a tonne of fantastic events happening across Glasgow this weekend in collaboration with the Glasgow Jazz Festival.
Here is a list of some of the artists you can catch across the City this Fathers day:
- Maya Delilah at The Hug and Pint
- With Love, From Glasgow After Party at The Blue Arrow
- Late Night Jam Session at The Blue Arrow
- Anita Wardell Trio at The Blue Arrow
- Buster Williams Quartet at St Lukes.
Address: Glasgow Website: Glasgow Jazz Festival
Community Cinema Family Film
Price: £1.12 - £1.67
New Rhythms for Glasgow and Springburn Auditorium are proud to present ‘Onward’ on Father’s Day, Sunday June 19th at 3.30pm.
It’s a truly magical adventure film for all the family and the best film about Dads for years.
Address: Springburn Park, Springburn Auditorium, Springburn Park Community Village, Belmont Road, Glasgow, G213AX Website: Community Cinema Event
Kelvingrove Photography Exhibition & Ghost Signs of Glasgow
Price: Free
This Father’s Day take your dad to previewthe temporary exhibition ‘Coming into View: The Photographs of Eric Watt’ at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum with marvellous images, that are ghosts of Glasgow past taken decades ago.
Afterward, you can tour old shopfronts and ghost signs with Ghost Signs of Glasgow on a leisurely West End walk.
Address: Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG
Website: Kelvingrove Photography Exhibition
Kelvingrove Park
Price: N/A
There’s nothing quite like a leisurely walk on a Sunday.
The Kelvingrove park is a short but sweet 3.2 kilometre track. It’s perfect for those sunny spells between spring showers for those who are desperate to get outside.
The trail is used for all activities like walking, running and road biking. Dogs are also welcome to join on this trail, however, they must be kept on a leash.
The trail is open all year round.
Address: Kelvinbridge, Glasgow G3 6NJ Website:Kelvin Grove Park loop information
Glasgow Science Centre
Prices: £10.50 for ages 3-15, £12.50 for adults
The Glasgow Science Centre has a range of incredible experiences available, from their Planetarium, to Glasgow Tower. It’s a great day out to spend learning new things with your Dad.
Parking at Glasgow Science Centre costs £3 a day for GSC visitors.
Address: 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow G51 1EA Website:https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/