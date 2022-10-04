Halloween festival Spooktacular launches at Silverburn - with big wheel, rides, games for kids, and more
Spooktacular will launch at Silverburn on Friday, October 7, and offers 20 festival rides and a big wheel.
Glasgow’s halloween themed fairground, ‘Spooktacular’, is returing to Glasgow this Friday, October 7, with a festival wheel, games, rides, and more.
The festival will run until Halloween, October 31, at the green car park at Silverburn - and 20 rides are included with the wristband.
Rides at Spooktacular include:
- Freak
- Ghost Train
- Speed buzz
- Jumpin’ Frogs
- Miami Trip
- Matterhorn
- Flying Carpet
The Halloween festival also has an array of rides to keep the kids entertained including:
- Frozen Kids Coaster
- Bungee Trampolines
- Pony Express
- Race-o-Rama
- Kangaroos
Also at Spooktacular are traditional rides, like:
- The Waltzers
- Teacups
- Funhouse
For the main event and final ride is the Festival Wheel, with the 33m tall wheel giving passengers a view over Glasgow for miles.
Spooktacular tickets get you unlimited access to all rides for a four hour session - it also gives access to the food and drink village, photo opportunities, games and attractions.
Tickets will be allocated based on height due to the height restrictions of some rides. Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket which is priced at £12 in advance or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket which is priced at £15 in advance or £20 on the door.
The Addams Family ticket, for two Gross Grown-Ups and two Little Pumpkins, are also available at £45 in advance or £65 on the door.
Payment plans will also be available for families wanting to split the ticket price over two payments. Spooktacular will run from 7-31 October and will be located at Silverburn, Barrhead Rd, Glasgow G53 6AG.