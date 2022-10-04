Spooktacular will launch at Silverburn on Friday, October 7, and offers 20 festival rides and a big wheel.

Glasgow’s halloween themed fairground, ‘Spooktacular’, is returing to Glasgow this Friday, October 7, with a festival wheel, games, rides, and more.

The festival will run until Halloween, October 31, at the green car park at Silverburn - and 20 rides are included with the wristband.

Rides at Spooktacular include:

Freak

Ghost Train

Speed buzz

Jumpin’ Frogs

Miami Trip

Matterhorn

Flying Carpet

The Halloween festival also has an array of rides to keep the kids entertained including:

Frozen Kids Coaster

Bungee Trampolines

Pony Express

Race-o-Rama

Kangaroos

Also at Spooktacular are traditional rides, like:

The Waltzers

Teacups

Funhouse

For the main event and final ride is the Festival Wheel, with the 33m tall wheel giving passengers a view over Glasgow for miles.

Spooktacular tickets get you unlimited access to all rides for a four hour session - it also gives access to the food and drink village, photo opportunities, games and attractions.

The Big Wheel at the Spooktacular festival at Silverburn.

Tickets will be allocated based on height due to the height restrictions of some rides. Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket which is priced at £12 in advance or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket which is priced at £15 in advance or £20 on the door.

The Addams Family ticket, for two Gross Grown-Ups and two Little Pumpkins, are also available at £45 in advance or £65 on the door.