Glasgow Christmas: How to get 50% off tickets to Glasgow Christmas Markets 2023
Here's the most cost-effective way to get cheap tickets for Glasgow's Christmas Markets 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
Itison and M&N Events have today, November 16, announced a new ticketing partnership which will allow families to pre-book tickets for the Glasgow Winterfest celebrations in George Square with massive savings of up to 50% off.
Super early bird tickets will be available exclusively on Itison from November 21 for the Glasgow Winterfest Ice Rink and the Giant Wheel – giving families the chance to skate under the stars in a covered ice rink in the heart of the city centre and ride the 35m ferris wheel with guaranteed best prices when booked in advance.
Super early bird skate and giant wheel tickets go on-sale on itison.com from November 21 at 7.30am
Guaranteed best prices when booked on itison starting from only £4 for the giant wheel and £5 for skate tickets including skate hire. Dates available from November 27 – January 7 2024. Super early bird tickets available until December 6.
You can get tickets cheaper by booking in advance, as well as saving time queuing for tickets when you get there. Ticket pricings are as follows:
SKATE tickets
- Child: 50% off (£5 instead of £9.99)
- Adult: 41% off (£8 instead of £13.50)
- Family: 43% off (£25 instead of £46.98)
GIANT Wheel
- Child: 20% off (£4 instead of £5)
- Adult: 14% off (£6 instead of £7)
SKATE & WHEEL
- Child: 40% off (£9 instead of £14.99)
- Adult: 32% off (£14 instead of £20.50)
- Family: 37% off (£45 instead of £70.98)
CEO of itison, Oli Norman, said: “Our office is just 100 yards from George Square and we’re excited to be working with M&N Events on Glasgow Winterfest – the plans look great for this year.
“Super early bird pricing will be available until December 6 so get in fast to bag the best savings.”