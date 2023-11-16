Here's the most cost-effective way to get cheap tickets for Glasgow's Christmas Markets 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Itison and M&N Events have today, November 16, announced a new ticketing partnership which will allow families to pre-book tickets for the Glasgow Winterfest celebrations in George Square with massive savings of up to 50% off.

Super early bird tickets will be available exclusively on Itison from November 21 for the Glasgow Winterfest Ice Rink and the Giant Wheel – giving families the chance to skate under the stars in a covered ice rink in the heart of the city centre and ride the 35m ferris wheel with guaranteed best prices when booked in advance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super early bird skate and giant wheel tickets go on-sale on itison.com from November 21 at 7.30am

Most Popular

Guaranteed best prices when booked on itison starting from only £4 for the giant wheel and £5 for skate tickets including skate hire. Dates available from November 27 – January 7 2024. Super early bird tickets available until December 6.

You can get tickets cheaper by booking in advance, as well as saving time queuing for tickets when you get there. Ticket pricings are as follows:

SKATE tickets

Child: 50% off (£5 instead of £9.99)

Adult: 41% off (£8 instead of £13.50)

Family: 43% off (£25 instead of £46.98)

GIANT Wheel

Child: 20% off (£4 instead of £5)

Adult: 14% off (£6 instead of £7)

SKATE & WHEEL

Child: 40% off (£9 instead of £14.99)

Adult: 32% off (£14 instead of £20.50)

Family: 37% off (£45 instead of £70.98)

Ice skating is back in George Square this Christmas - here's how to get 50% off tickets

CEO of itison, Oli Norman, said: “Our office is just 100 yards from George Square and we’re excited to be working with M&N Events on Glasgow Winterfest – the plans look great for this year.