Glasgow City Centre bar to host 'pottery painting and tapas' night

An afternoon of pottery painting, live music, cocktails and tapas is coming to Glasgow – here’s everything you need to know.

BYOB pottery painting studio The Craft Pottery has partnered with Latin-inspired tapas bar Revolucion De Cuba to host an afternoon pottery painting party.

The event will take place in Revolucion De Cuba at the Culzean Building between 3-5pm on Sunday August 4, and attendees can choose from a range of mugs, plates, bowls to paint.

If the crockery cupboards are full, there’s also a spoon rest, milk jug, pen pot or piggy bank up for grabs.

Pottery painters can tuck into Revolucion De Cuba’s delicious tapas menu while they paint, including calamari, empanadas, tacos, padron peppers and patatas bravas.

A range of cocktails will also be available to purchase, with the bar offering sangria, spritz and margaritas galore.

The Craft Pottery at Revolucion De Cuba | Contributed

Beth Hoad, Studio Director at The Craft Pottery said: “This is our eighth time working with the team at Revolucion De Cuba, and it’s always a blast. Something about tapas and pottery just works!

“Come along for some great music, great food and even greater cocktails - and of course painting some gorgeous pottery pieces.

“We have a great range of pottery on offer at this event, so please do send us photos on Instagram - we love to see them!”

Studio fees are £5pp and cover all paints, glazing, and firing costs. Food and drinks can be purchased from the venue on the day, and pottery can be purchased ahead of the event.

Pottery partiers can text 07826 274598 with their full name, number of guests and choice of pottery to book a space.

Learn more about The Craft Pottery follow their Instagram, and keep an eye out for more announcements at TheCraftPottery.com.