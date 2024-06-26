Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Zine Library and The Craft Pottery have teamed up for a new workshop

A GLASGOW pottery studio has teamed up with a local zine library for a pottery painting workshop to help Glaswegians ‘bring their ideas to life’.

The hands-on workshop is a partnership between independent BYOB pottery studio The Craft Pottery and Glasgow Zine Library.

It’s set to be an afternoon of creative fun, with the workshop exploring the library’s collection of zines. Attendees can make their own zines using an array of materials and paint pottery.

Crafters will have the choice between a mug, plate or bowl – and have plenty of time to turn their crockery into one that’s unique to them.

The event takes place 4-7pm on Sunday June 30 at The Craft Pottery studio on Washington Street and tickets are on a sliding scale of £0-£20.

Glasgow Zine Library, a self-publishing library and community space based in Govanhill, runs a varied programme of events within its space.

The Craft Pottery is an independent, bring-your-own-bottle pottery painting studio which has welcomed over 60,000 people through its doors.

Founded by USA-born Jessica in 2014 when she was studying at the University of Glasgow, it has since grown from a hobby to become one of Scotland’s leading pottery businesses, acting as a one-stop shop for pottery making, decorating and bespoke events.

It’s a simple concept where customers from couples to corporate groups paint pottery in any style they want while enjoying each other’s company.

Beth Hoad, Studio Director at The Craft Pottery, said: “We are so thrilled to partner with Glasgow Zine Library for this workshop.

“It'll be a lovely opportunity for Glaswegians to explore their creativity and see their ideas take shape through both zine-making and pottery painting.

“Community and creativity go hand in hand and we do not take enough time to indulge our creative side. That’s what The Craft Pottery is all about: engaging with the artist inside and creating something, no matter skill level - and enjoying the company of others.

“We love doing workshops like this, where attendees can take inspiration and learn from talented people – they are a great opportunity to find a new creative outlet, and fall in love with it!”

To book, head over to glasgowzinelibrary.com.