Glasgow City Council officially launch 'Glasgow 850' with all events announced

Glasgow City Council has officially launched its Glasgow 850 programme for 2025, a spectacular year-long celebration marking 850 years since the city gained Burgh status, in 1175, a pivotal moment that shaped the vibrant and unique city we know today.

This milestone year is packed with events and activities that honour Glasgow's rich history, dynamic present, and ambitious future. All those with a connection to Glasgow are invited to join the celebrations, share their stories and to become tourists in their own city.

Following the announcement in September last year around the programme's core elements of signature events, activities with Festival Fund recipients, more details have been revealed. The year-long, curated, programme promises to engage and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds, reflecting the make-up of the city.

Signature Event Updates:

Clyde Chorus (29-30 May): Launching with a procession around Pacific Quay led by the Lord Provost, this three-day multi-genre musical event with a focus on homegrown and local talent, will take place at iconic venues along the River Clyde, including the SEC Armadillo, SWG3, The Briggait, Pearce Institute, and The Savings Bank. Expect a blend of classical, contemporary, Celtic, and country music, with sessions each day showcasing Glasgow's rich music scene. Sessions will be ticketed but prices kept low to allow as many people as possible to attend.

People's Palace Pop-Up (June to November): With the People's Palace undergoing refurbishment, this free pop-up exhibition will tour various communities across the city, bringing Glasgow's social history to life through historic artefacts, paintings, prints, and photographs by celebrated amateur photographer Eric Watt. Venues will include libraries, community centres and sports hubs throughout the 23 wards in the city.

Taste the Place (April): More than 40 eateries have enlisted to participate in Taste the Place, a series of free self-guided experiences designed to celebrate (and show off) a key ingredient in Glasgow's vibrant culture – its food scene. Each experience has been created to offer inspiration for discovering new foods and culinary experiences, all served from independent businesses who call Glasgow home. Participants include Glasgow's oldest sweetie shop, new and emerging international cuisines.

Glasgow 850 Festival Fund: Created to support and enhance existing established city events and festivals to include Glasgow 850 themes and activities in their programming for 2025, highlights include the Glasgow International Comedy Festival's special event, 'Gray Matters: A Laugh for Glasgow’s 850 Years'; Glasgow Film Festival’s youth and community takeover days offering free cinema experiences; Yardworks urban art festival at SWG3; Glasgow Mela’s new commissions, on-stage collaboration and workshops celebrating the city’s multicultural legacy; and Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT’s Glasgow 850 sponsored River Stage, showcasing local talent.

Other events include activities in July to mark the feast day of St Teneu, also known as St Enoch, who was the mother of St Mungo – the patron saint of Glasgow and a celebration, in October, of Glasgow’s Gaelic heritage and thriving present day community, marking one year to go until the Royal National Mod Gaelic festival returns to the city.

During the summer, Glasgow 850 will be supporting Glasgow Life with their successful Summer of Fun activities, for young people to stay active during the school holidays.

The Glasgow 850 programme will be updated and refreshed during the summer to reflect the events and activities taking place during the second half of 2025.

Celebrating First Bus's support for Glasgow 850 and its role as Clyde Chorus' official travel partner, a special First Bus has been commissioned for service during the year. The distinctive pink Glasgow 850 branded bus will traverse the city during 2025 as people journey between different events taking place, as part of the programme.

Joined at the launch by Bessy the Bagpiper, who will take part in the Clyde Chorus procession, Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow 850 is a significant milestone in our city's journey, and I am excited to see and get involved in some of the incredible programme of events and activities we have planned for this year-long celebration.

“This curated programme, which spans all 23 wards of our city, truly has something for everyone—from arts and culture and sports to food and drink, and from music festivals to historical exhibitions, and smaller community led events. And I know that through partners, local groups and businesses, events and activities are still being added for later in the year, which shows the support there is for us coming together, to celebrate our city."

Graeme Macfarlan, First Bus Scotland Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this historic event for the city of Glasgow across the next 12 months and to be the official travel partner for the upcoming Clyde Chorus musical event in May that will bring tens of thousands of people to celebrate the city’s rich musical reputation.

“Our services are at the heart of daily life in Glasgow bringing everyone closer together and connecting communities so it’s fantastic to be able to play a big part in this celebration of the city.”

Glasgow 850 offers numerous opportunities for residents to participate and celebrate. Whether you volunteer, join one of the many free activities, or organise your own local celebration, there’s a way for everyone to leave their mark on this historic occasion.

Visit glasgow850.com for more information on events, volunteering, and how to share your Glasgow story.

We are encouraging community groups and local organisations to use What's On Glasgow to promote their own Glasgow 850 events and activities. Listing an event is free and a special new Glasgow 850 tab on the website makes it easy to see what is happening, across the city, throughout the year.

Last week saw an interfaith service in Glasgow Cathedral on St. Mungo’s Feast Day and the opening concert at this year’s Celtic Connections both pay homage to the city in its anniversary year.