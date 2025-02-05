Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has announced a special tribute show for comedian Janey Godley, ‘An Afternoon for Janey’, will raise funds for two charities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary comedian, who was the first ever recipient of GICF’s ‘Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award’, will be remembered with appearances from Elaine C Smith, Susie McCabe, Scott Agnew, Rosco McLelland, Tom Urie and a special screening of her film.

The show will take place at the King’s Theatre on Sunday 23rd March, featuring a screening of the film ‘Janey’ followed by a mixed bill line-up featuring some of Janey’s nearest and dearest in the comedy world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An afternoon to remember Janey with laughter and love, the show will raise funds for two Glasgow charities with proceeds split between Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centr e and The Prince and Princes of Wales Hospice .

Celebrating one of Scotland’s finest stand-ups, the special GICF show will feature performances from Janey’s comedy friends including Elaine C Smith, Susie McCabe, Scott Agnew, Rosco McLelland and Tom Urie. Janey is an integral part of the Festival’s history, having performed many times over her comedy career and was the inaugural winner of the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award in 2023.

Janey was presented with the award on stage at the King’s Theatre at GICF’s Comedy Gala in 2023, with a video message sent from Sir Billy Connolly himself explaining why she was chosen as the winner.

Janey went on to present the 2024 Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award to Susie McCabe in March 2024, after appearing in the Gala’s line-up for a set which showcased her trademark dark humour and unrivalled wit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow comic’s legacy will live on with an ‘Afternoon For Janey’ set to raise funds for two local charities close to Janey and her family’s hearts, as the city’s comedy industry comes together to celebrate one of its brightest stars.

The winner of 2025’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award will be announced at this year’s GICF Comedy Gala, which takes place on Sunday 30th March at the King’s Theatre.

With just over 5 weeks to go until GICF takes over the city with over 550 shows, there’s something for everyone from 12th - 30th March, with headlines performances from the likes of Susie McCabe, Larry Dean, Fern Brady, Jenny Eclair and more, plus a special family focussed programme.

Glasgow International Comedy Festival 2025 will host a tribute show to Janey Godley. | Contributed

Each weekend of GICF, there will be kid and family-friendly shows to ensure adults don’t have to miss out on Scotland’s biggest comedy festival. From Garry Dunn’s ‘Krazy Keffuffle’ at The Stand, to ‘Snug and Bug Catch a Grub’ from Garlic Theatre at the Scottish Mask & Puppet Centre, kids and adults alike can enjoy the Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the West End, Cottiers will host a special ‘Kids Com-E-Day’ whilst ‘BYOBaby Comedy’ shows at Van Winkle Barrowlands means parents can enjoy the usual adults stand-up shows with their babes in arms.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “It’s a great privilege to be able to stage this event in memory of Janey for the benefit of two such vital Glasgow charities. With the help of Hopscotch Films and some of our best talent we’ll come together and celebrate Janey’s life and work, share some memories, laughs and, no doubt, tears, and - as Janey always did - contribute everything we can to those in need of help.”

Glasgow International Comedy Festival will celebrate Glasgow as the ‘funniest city in the world’ from 12th - 30th March 2025 with shows taking place across city including Paddy McDonnell, Jenny Eclair,Susie McCabe, Catherine Bohart, Jimeoin, Darren Connell, Russell Kane, Paul Black, Fern Brady and more.

The 2025 festival will feature shows across every genre of comedy from traditional stand-up, live podcasts, clowning, improv, theatre, kids shows, musicals and more, with shows for all age ranges hosted in venues across the city. 2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com .