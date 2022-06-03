Glasgow is home to Scotland’s largest Pride event.

Glasgow is home to Scotland’s largest Pride event, and it is confirmed to return for 2022.

Pride is a worldwide celebration with countries across the globe putting on special events and seeing communities come together in solidarity to celebrate and make a stand against discrimination.

Pride is a chance to celebrate what it means to be a part of the LGBT+ community, as a community, and remember those who paved the way.

This year’s celebration is a significant year for the Pride movement and the LGBT+ community as we commemorate 50 Years since the first Pride took place in the United Kingdom.

Glasgow's Pride in celebration of the city's LGBT+ community, September 4, 2021. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

So what Pride events are happening across Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming events.

When is Pride?

Pride takes place throughout the entire month of June every year.

What is Pride?

Pride is a month dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community all over the world from the people to the culture. It is a joyful time, as well as a time of remembrance.

The occasion is usually celebrated with a parade and other fun events that focus on remembering people of the community that paved the way and celebrating the joy of the community.

The month aims to draw focus on the issues faced by people in the LGBTQ+ society everyday.

What events are happening in Glasgow?

Pride Glasgow

The iconic Pride parade will take place on 25 June 2022.

Pride Glasgow’s 2022 march starts at noon at Greendyke Street, just outside Glasgow Green and after making its way through Glasgow City Centre, ends on the Broomielaw near the new Barclays Campus where there will be a small selection of stalls and activities.

Chris Lang, Pride Glasgow’s chair said: “we’re excited and delighted to be in a position to deliver the Pride Glasgow march again this June after a two year break.”

“The team are hard at work pulling everything together as we speak, and if all goes to plan we will be announcing some fabulous events to go alongside the march in the coming months. It’s good to be back”

Address: Greendyke Street Website: Pride Glasgow

A Queer Bike Tour of Glasgow for Festival Fortnight

Bike for Good is organising a Queer Bike Tour of South, East and Central Glasgow incorporating current and past LGBTQI+ landmarks, sports venues and discussion of LGBT issues in sport.

This 10-mile route will go at an easy pace and incorporate Glasgow Autonomous Space, the Pink Peacock, Bike for Good South, Category is Books, LGBT Health and Wellbeing, the women’s library, Bonjour, LGBT Youth Scotland; the gay area in the Merchant City; The Waterloo, Leap Sports offices, Nice N Sleazy’s and the CCA.

If you have any questions or if you need to borrow a bike, please email [email protected]