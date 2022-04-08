Glasgow venue to host puppy selfie station and menu for dogs for National Pet Month

A Glasgow casual restaurant and dynamic events space is treating dogs as it marks National Pet Month.

Already a dog-friendly street food haven, Platform will take its love for dogs to the next level, complete with a new puppy selfie station, puppy treats and paw-fect menu for pooches.

Not content with already welcoming dogs alongside their owners, your best dog friend can gorge on specially concocted treats from the Platform for Pups menu, featuring complimentary puppuccinos with whipped cream, Pawsecco and dog biscuits.

It’s not just dog treats on offer - there’s a range of activities to keep your four-legged fluffy friend occupied, including a Pooch Selfie Station that’s covered in dog prints and streamers for you to snap a memento of your pup every weekend at Platform in April.

And if you share on social media using #platformforpups and tagging @platform_gla, the best will be gifted a doggie bundle and a day out to the groomers at the end of April.

The event is being held at Platform.

There’s also a pop-up pups market later on in the month where you shop stalls including a whole host of doggie goods, including pup leads and jackets, portraits and more.

Kathryn McCormick, owner of Platform, said: “As a dog mum myself, well-behaved pooches are always welcome here at Platform.”

“We tested our new puppuccinos on my Eddie who’s an Australian Labradoodle and he loved it. Definitely a must-try! You need to join us this month and get your pooch papped at our Puppy Selfie station. It’s too cute. We’ll be sharing all the pup pics on our social - lookout for it on Instagram @platform_gla.”

Platform for Pups launches today (Friday) and will run every Friday and Saturday in Platform until April 30. All dogs welcome but must be accompanied by at least one owner.