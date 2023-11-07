Glasgow Winterfest 2023 is nearly upon us - with festive stalls, bandstands, and more

The grand opening of Glasgow Winterfest 2023, is nearly upon us, Glaswegians most anticipated festive event of the year.

Kicking off on Friday, November 10, and running through to Friday, December 30 at St Enoch Square, and extending at George Square from November 25 until Sunday, January 7.

Entry is free at both locations, inviting families, friends, and visitors to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit amidst a winter wonderland in the heart of Glasgow.

St Enoch Square transforms into a festive playground from 11 am to 10 pm daily, featuring the enchanting Santa’s train and a lively festive bar.

A dedicated community hub serves as a platform for local artists and talent, offering a brilliant showcase of Glasgow’s cultural vibrancy. Younger guests will be thrilled with a variety of kids’ rides.

All rides at St Enoch Square operate on a token system, ensuring fun-filled experiences for everyone.

The celebration begins November 25 when George Square debuts with an ice rink, setting the stage for gliding memories.

Add to that the excitement of a silent disco, sipping on holiday spirits at the festival bar, and an assortment of festive rides and attractions, including a big wheel, helter-skelter, and a traditional carousel.

For those seeking a quieter experience, the sensory and quiet zone caters to guests with sensory sensitivities, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive environment.

For the first time in 2023, George Square will present a new community hub, organised by The Clutha Trust, designed to celebrate and spotlight local artists and performers. Talented locals, from dancers to musicians, are encouraged to join the festive lineup.

Potential stars are invited to book their performance slot by emailing [email protected]

Both St Enoch and George Square will host festive stalls, brimming with local businesses offering seasonal goods, perfect for holiday gifts and treats. Glasgow Winterfest is also excited to offer employment opportunities across various roles including ice skating, ride attendants, bar staff, stall workers, and cleaners.

Positions are available on a part-time or full-time basis with weekly pay, and the rate of pay varies by position. Interested candidates can send their enquiries to [email protected]

Ice rink tickets will be available for purchase starting November 21 2023 on Itison. To stay up to date with all the festive fun and announcements, the public is encouraged to follow Glasgow Winterfest on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

1 . Glasgow Winterfest 2023 Churros are always a popular stall at Glasgow’s Christmas Markets

2 . Glasgow Winterfest 2023 The ferris wheel will make its much anticipated return

3 . Glasgow Winterfest 2023 The Ice Rink will make a return to George Square