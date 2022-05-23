Glasgow’s Native Places launches new artist in residence series with Christina Boyle

A new collaboration with Scottish artist, Christina Boyle, will see an exclusive exhibition with art hung in the Native Places lobby for guests to enjoy.

Lifestyle Aparthotel group, Native, has launched an Artist in Residence series that will showcase local contemporary art in the modern apartments.

The initiative launches with local artist, Christina Boyle, who will display her new 12 piece collection of abstract paintings in the boutique hotel.

Picture: Christina Studio x Native

A graduate of Interior Design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee, Christina’s signature style bridges the gap between interior design and art.

She often works to commission on interior projects, as well as launching her own collections whenever she finds inspiration. Her aim is to give the room in which her art is hung its own personality and stamp of character; something that can tell a story, or is just beautiful in its own right.

Taking inspiration from Scottish landscapes, Christina’s new collection called ‘Spring Unfolding’ captures the beautiful, unpredictable and often wild west coast weather. Most of which were painted in Christina’s art studio, situated in Glasgow’s southside. Moody, expressive and full of colour, each stunning piece will be hung in Native’s lobby and be on display until the start of June.

Launching on Monday 16 May, guests can enjoy the exclusive art exhibition and will also be able to take home a striking printed art postcard featuring one of the new paintings from Christina’s collection.

Gary White, Scotland regional manager at Native aparthotels, said: “Our ethos is to provide a home away from home, and we couldn’t be happier to tie up with the stunning works of Christina Boyle to launch our new artist in residence series.

“Each of our Native hotels celebrates the best of its surrounding area, and Christina’s art has encapsulated that perfectly.”

Christina Boyle, owner of Christina Studio added: “The new collection was painted in Glasgow and inspired by many aspects of the city and the surrounding area; from its landscapes, weather and people - so there is nothing more fitting than having Native Glasgow take part in my new collection launch.