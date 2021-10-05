Glasgow’s favourite Christmas event Elfingrove is returning this year, but an unfortunate last minute cancellation has left the event without the magical Elfin Trail, and many event goers are confused about what will be available.

Elfingrove will return this December (Picture: itison)

With weeks of social media buzz and tickets set to go on sale as early as Wednesday 6th of October, many people have been gearing up to grab the quick selling tickets to one of the biggest festive events of the year, Elfingrove.

However, just days before the tickets are due to be released, the creator of the event has announced that Elfin Way, the magical trail filled with lights and magical creatures, will no longer be able to go ahead.

The last minute change has left many event goers confused about what parts of the events are actually going ahead and what they can expect on arrival.

Announcing on their Instagram yesterday Oli Norman, CEO of itison the company behind the event said: “creating world class events is a major undertaking and one we only do with complete certainty. It is really disappointing to announce the postponing of the Elfin Trail for 2021 - our magic walk of wonder by the River Elfin.

Picture: itison

The post went on to state that supplier shortages had taken a major toll on the event: “Unfortunately, today we had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Elfin Trail for 2021. In the short few weeks since announcing our magical trail, the global and local supply chain has become increasingly difficult and deteriorated beyond any of our predictions.”

So what festive fun can you expect at Elfingrove this year?

Fans can still look forward to Glasgow hosting Scotland’s biggest ice rink for The Ice Experience at Elfingrove, which will be located outside of Kelvingrove Art Gallery. The rink has been specially designed by those who work for Dancing on Ice, and will be available to wheelchair users. Access to the rink will be available during the day and night.

The event area will be stocked full of festive food, and drink for you to enjoy.

Those skating will get the extra bonus of being able to grab a hot chocolate from the world’s first skate-up mallow cafe.

The Silent Snow Disco also makes it’s grand return this year, where you can enjoy all your favourite festive hits.

The festive light show that mesmerised Glasgow will also make it’s return.

When will tickets be available and what will they include?

Tickets will go on sale at 7:30 on the 6th October. Tickets include entrance to the Mallow Cafe & Elfingrove festive bar, as well as a 40 minute ice experience (hire included). Prices may vary depending on the time of the session you attend.