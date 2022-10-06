The East London heavy metal band will go on a European tour in the summer of 2023.

Iron Maiden have announced a new European tour in 2023 including a date in Glasgow, following their latest album ‘Senjutsu’.

The iconic East London heavy metal band will hit the road in June of next year, with the first stop on The Future Past Tour being Krakow, Poland on June 13 and ending in Italy on July 15.

This time, their gigs will feature a visit in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and London, with further European dates to be announced later.

Ahead of the tour, founder and bassist Steve Harris said : “Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set.

Iron Maiden are coming to Glasgow as part of their 2023 European tour. Picture by John McMurtrie

“As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years.

“It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it’s been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe”.

So when are Iron Maiden coming to Glasgow next year? Here’s everything you need to know including the ticket sales.

When are Iron Maiden coming to Glasgow in 2023?

The band will be performing at OVO Hydro, Glasgow on June 26, 2023.

How can I get tickets to the Iron Maiden European tour in Glasgow?

The OVO presale and artist presale tickets will be available from 9am, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 on Ticketmaster .

Meanwhile, the O2 Priority presale tickets will be available from 9am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 on Ticketmaster .

As for promoter presale and venue presale tickets, they will be available from 9am on Thursday, October 13, 2022 on Ticketmaster .

General onsale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from 9am, Friday, October 14, 2022.

Where else are Iron Maiden performing in the UK?

June 26 2023 - Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

June 28 2023 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 30 2023 - AO Arena, Manchester

July 3 2023 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

July 4 2023 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

July 7 2023 - O2 Arena, London

