Russell Howard has announced a massive 52 show tour through the UK that will kick off in 2023 including shows in Glasgow.

Fans will be pleased to know that the comedian will be playing not one but two shows when he comes to Glasgow next year.

The tour comes after the smash success of his second Netflix special Lubricant and sixth series of Sky’s hit The Russell Howard Hour spawning over 500 million views worldwide on social media and his third and biggest world tour to date.

The comedian is best known for his appearances on Mock The Week and his shows ‘Russell Howard’s Good News’ and ‘The Russell Howard Hour’.

Russell Howard

Russell is currently on our screens sharing his takes on spiralling headlines with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour on Thursdays at 10.30pm on Sky Max.

So, how can you get tickets to Russell Howard’s brand new tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Russell Howard come to Glasgow?

Russell Howard is scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow on May 17 and 18, 2023.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm on both shows.

When do tickets go on sale?

Those signed up to Russell Howard’s website will be able to gain exclusive access to presale tickets from Thursday October 6, at 10am.

Additionally, O2 customers with access to O2 Priority also have access from Thursday October 6, at 10am.

The presale events will last until 9am on Friday October 7, so there is still time to go grab your tickets early.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 7 October at 10am.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster .

Full list of UK tour dates

Thu March 16 2023 - READING Hexagon

Sat March 18 2023 - SOUTHEND Cliffs

Sun March 19 2023 - LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Thu March 23 2023 - PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Fri March 24 2023 - PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Sun March 26 2023 - CARDIFF CIA

Thu March 30 2023 - TORQUAY Princess Theatre

Fri March 31 2023 - TORQUAY Princess Theatre

Sat April 01 2023 - SWANSEA Auditorium

Wed April 05 2023 - OXFORD New Theatre

Thu April 06 2023 - WOKING New Victoria Theatre

Fri April 07 2023 - OXFORD New Theatre

Sat April 08 2023 - CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Tue April 11 2023 - ABERYSTWYTH Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Wed April 12 2023 - ABERYSTWYTH Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Sat April 15 2023 - SHEFFIELD City Hall

Wed April 19 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome

Thu April 20 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome

Fri April 21 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome

Sat April 22 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome

Sun April 23 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome

Wed April 26 2023 - LONDON Palladium

Thu April 27 2023 - LONDON Palladium

Fri April 28 2023 - LONDON Palladium

Sat April 29 2023 - LONDON Palladium

Thu May 04 2023 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri May 05 2023 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat May 06 2023 - NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Thu May 11 2023 - BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome

Fri May 12 2023 - BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome

Sat May 13 2023 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 City Hall

Wed May 17 2023 - GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu May 18 2023 - GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sat May 20 2023 - YORK Opera House

Sun May 21 2023 - LINCOLN Engine Shed

Tue May 23 2023 - NORWICH Theatre Royal

Wed May 24 2023 - NORWICH Theatre Royal

Thu May 25 2023 - LIVERPOOL Empire

Fri May 26 2023 - LIVERPOOL Empire

Sun May 28 2023 - ISLE OF MAN Villa Gaiety

Mon May 29 2023 - ISLE OF MAN Villa Gaiety

Thu June 01 2023 - BELFAST Waterfront

Sun June 04 2023 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Thu June 08 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street

Fri June 09 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street

Sat June 10 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street

Sun June 11 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street

Thu June 15 2023 - BRIGHTON Dome

Fri June 16 2023 - BRIGHTON Dome

Sat June 17 2023 - PORTSMOUTH Guildhall