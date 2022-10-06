Russell Howard announces UK tour including Glasgow O2 Academy shows: how to get tickets, presale details
Russell Howard has announced a massive UK tour including two dates in Glasgow.
Fans will be pleased to know that the comedian will be playing not one but two shows when he comes to Glasgow next year.
The tour comes after the smash success of his second Netflix special Lubricant and sixth series of Sky’s hit The Russell Howard Hour spawning over 500 million views worldwide on social media and his third and biggest world tour to date.
The comedian is best known for his appearances on Mock The Week and his shows ‘Russell Howard’s Good News’ and ‘The Russell Howard Hour’.
Russell is currently on our screens sharing his takes on spiralling headlines with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour on Thursdays at 10.30pm on Sky Max.
So, how can you get tickets to Russell Howard’s brand new tour? Here’s everything you need to know.
When will Russell Howard come to Glasgow?
Russell Howard is scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow on May 17 and 18, 2023.
Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm on both shows.
When do tickets go on sale?
Those signed up to Russell Howard’s website will be able to gain exclusive access to presale tickets from Thursday October 6, at 10am.
Additionally, O2 customers with access to O2 Priority also have access from Thursday October 6, at 10am.
The presale events will last until 9am on Friday October 7, so there is still time to go grab your tickets early.
Tickets go on general sale from Friday 7 October at 10am.
Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.
Full list of UK tour dates
- Thu March 16 2023 - READING Hexagon
- Sat March 18 2023 - SOUTHEND Cliffs
- Sun March 19 2023 - LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
- Thu March 23 2023 - PLYMOUTH Pavilions
- Fri March 24 2023 - PLYMOUTH Pavilions
- Sun March 26 2023 - CARDIFF CIA
- Thu March 30 2023 - TORQUAY Princess Theatre
- Fri March 31 2023 - TORQUAY Princess Theatre
- Sat April 01 2023 - SWANSEA Auditorium
- Wed April 05 2023 - OXFORD New Theatre
- Thu April 06 2023 - WOKING New Victoria Theatre
- Fri April 07 2023 - OXFORD New Theatre
- Sat April 08 2023 - CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
- Tue April 11 2023 - ABERYSTWYTH Aberystwyth Arts Centre
- Wed April 12 2023 - ABERYSTWYTH Aberystwyth Arts Centre
- Sat April 15 2023 - SHEFFIELD City Hall
- Wed April 19 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome
- Thu April 20 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome
- Fri April 21 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome
- Sat April 22 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome
- Sun April 23 2023 - BRISTOL Hippodrome
- Wed April 26 2023 - LONDON Palladium
- Thu April 27 2023 - LONDON Palladium
- Fri April 28 2023 - LONDON Palladium
- Sat April 29 2023 - LONDON Palladium
- Thu May 04 2023 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
- Fri May 05 2023 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
- Sat May 06 2023 - NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
- Thu May 11 2023 - BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
- Fri May 12 2023 - BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome
- Sat May 13 2023 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 City Hall
- Wed May 17 2023 - GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
- Thu May 18 2023 - GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
- Sat May 20 2023 - YORK Opera House
- Sun May 21 2023 - LINCOLN Engine Shed
- Tue May 23 2023 - NORWICH Theatre Royal
- Wed May 24 2023 - NORWICH Theatre Royal
- Thu May 25 2023 - LIVERPOOL Empire
- Fri May 26 2023 - LIVERPOOL Empire
- Sun May 28 2023 - ISLE OF MAN Villa Gaiety
- Mon May 29 2023 - ISLE OF MAN Villa Gaiety
- Thu June 01 2023 - BELFAST Waterfront
- Sun June 04 2023 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC
- Thu June 08 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street
- Fri June 09 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street
- Sat June 10 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street
- Sun June 11 2023 - DUBLIN Vicar Street
- Thu June 15 2023 - BRIGHTON Dome
- Fri June 16 2023 - BRIGHTON Dome
- Sat June 17 2023 - PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
