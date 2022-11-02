itison Christmas drive-in movies 2022: Dates, films, ticket prices - and how to book
The popular Christmas drive-in is back for 2022.
Itison drive-in films will return to Loch Lomond Shores from 16-24 December, and will be showing a range of family-friendly festive films.
Selling out in record time every year since 2013, Scotland’s biggest drive-in event will be showing classics from ELF to It’s a Wonderful Life, and from Die Hard to Love Actually – not to mention a host of festive foodie treats, new in-car entertainment, and itison’s famous Car-aoke.
The itison Drive-in Movies have become a Christmas tradition for friends and families across Scotland with thousands of five-star reviews, and over 200,000 film goers in its history. The event has sold out every year within 24 hours, and this year is expected to be no different as organisers reveal the full bill of films to be shown over the two weeks.
Oli Norman, itison CEO and founder of Drive-in Movies, said: “Everyone has a favourite Christmas film, and there’s something so warming about the idea of getting together with your loved ones to sit and enjoy those classics together. Our Drive-in Movies give people the chance to feel that Christmas buzz, get out and about while staying warm in the colder weather, and do something a bit different to the usual festive traditions.
“All of itison’s events are based on the principle of bringing people together, putting on world-class events in our home country and having fun; and Drive-in, our first and original event, perfectly captures all of that which has kept people coming back every year.”
How to buy tickets
Tickets go on sale from Wednesday 9 November at 7.30am, exclusively on the itison website.
How much are tickets?
Tickets are £35 per car, which includes all booking fees.
What films are showing?
Check out what film is on when below:
Friday 16th December
ELF (PG, 97 mins) - 5.30pm
The Holiday (12, 138 mins) - 9.30pm
Saturday 17th December
Home Alone (PG, 103 mins) - 1pm
Home Alone 2 (PG, 119 mins) - 5.30pm
Die Hard (15, 132 mins) - 9pm.
Sunday 18th December
Polar Express (U, 95 mins) - 1pm
ELF (PG,97 Mins) - 5.30pm
Love Actually (15, 130 mins) - 9.30pm
Tuesday 20th December
ELF (PG, 97 mins) - 5.30pm
Love Actually (15, 130 mins) - 9.30pm
Wednesday 21st December
Frozen Sing-Along (PG, 108 mins) - 1pm
ELF (PG, 97 mins) - 5.30pm
Die Hard 2 (15, 126 mins) - 9.30pm
Thursday 22nd December
Nativity! (U, 115 mins) - 1pm
Home Alone (PG, 103 mins) - 5.30pm
ELF (PG, 97 mins) - 9.30pm
Friday 23rd December
Home Alone (PG, 103 mins) - 1pm
Home Alone 2 (PG, 119 mins) - 5.30pm
ELF (PG, 97 mins) - 9.30pm
Saturday 24th December
Home Alone (PG, 103 mins) - 1pm
It’s a Wonderful Life (U, 130 mins) - 5.30pm