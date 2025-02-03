Kelburn Garden Party 2025 announces line up for 15th summer festival

Scotland’s most magical and vibrant independent festival, Kelburn Garden Party, returns in 2025 to celebrate its 15th edition.

Nestled at the foot of a stunning Scottish glen, surrounded by ancient woodlands, waterfall plunge pools, and secret pathways, Kelburn is more than just a festival—it’s an immersive adventure where music, art, and nature collide.

Now the festival announces its first wave of artists set to play - with the full line-up to be revealed soon.

Across four spectacular days this July, the grounds of Kelburn Castle, an iconic 13th-century painted castle, will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of music, performance, and creativity, with surreal interactive experiences and pioneering art installations woven throughout. Renowned for its genre-spanning line-ups, cutting-edge club culture, and boundary-pushing performances, Kelburn continues its legacy as a one-of-a-kind gathering, where the unexpected awaits at every turn.

Today’s line-up announcement features over 90 international and homegrown artists across 5 of its 8 stages. Making her Scottish festival debut on Kelburn’s flagship electronic stage, the Landing Stage, Peruvian producer and singer-songwriter Sofia Kourtesis brings her euphoric electronic soundscapes as heard on her critically acclaimed Ninja Tune album Madres.

While Romare (Live) delivers his first-ever Scottish live show of sample-driven beats and dancefloor innovator Auntie Flo returns with two unique sets—Live AV and Biosonic ‘Plants Can Dance’ performance. Osunlade, a true pioneer in the world of soulful house, Afrobeat, and world music, makes his Scottish festival debut.

Drum & bass legend Dillinja is set to deliver a signature high-energy set, while trailblazing DnB star Mandidextrous brings their hybrid bass sound. OK Williams makes a welcome return to Scotland, headlining the LEZZER QUEST takeover, with EMA and For Mankind (DJ Dribbler’s new alias) adding to the mix.

Over on The Square Stage, which celebrates a dynamic mix of live music from around the world, South African masters of Psychedelic Afro-pop, BCUC, arrive from Soweto to make their Scottish debut after wowing audiences at Glastonbury and WOMAD last summer.

Meanwhile, Shooglenifty, the cult Scottish pioneers of ‘acid croft,’ return for a special performance. Festival favourites The Allergies are also set to deliver their signature blend of funk, soul, and hip-hop, while She Drew The Gun takes the stage following the release of their latest album.

The Viewpoint Stage—known for its breathtaking setting and eclectic programming - welcomes tastemaker Jamz Supernova, alongside Osunlade’s Afro-house grooves and Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble, headlining her Rebecca’s Records label takeover. Live dub outfit Omega Nebula fuse jazz, funk, and electronics, while NTS Radio mainstay and Numbers label signee Shy One and legendary Berlin electronic duo Session Victim add to the eclectic line-up.

For those seeking fresh talent and underground sounds, The Pyramid Stage—curated by The Skinny—spotlights the next wave of Scottish music. TAAHLIAH, Scotland’s hyperpop and club music sensation, brings her bold, high-energy, while Man of Moon returns with their psychedelic post-punk soundscapes, following the release of their latest album.

Beyond the headliners, Kelburn’s 15th edition celebrates global sounds and underground talent. Baque Luar, an all-female Afro-Brazilian percussion group, promises an electrifying set, while Raz & Afla blend West African percussion with deep electronic grooves. Scottish-Latin collective Omega Nebula will deliver a hypnotic fusion of jazz, funk, and electronics.

This year also features Baile / Baile, an Ullapool-based collective known for its micro-parties, as well as Headset’s 10th birthday showcase, featuring K-LONE b2b Skillis. A core part of Kelburn’s ethos is its dedication to supporting local labels, collectives, and club culture, providing a platform for Scotland’s most exciting grassroots talent to showcase their work, collaborate, and connect with international artists.

This spirit of cross-pollination shines through in special takeovers from Hobbes Music, Kin-tu, Rebecca’s Records, Samedia Shebeen, and Shapes Festival, bringing together boundary-pushing sounds, creative communities, and fresh perspectives in a truly unique setting.

Beyond the music, Kelburn is a world of discovery, where art and nature collide in unexpected ways. At the heart of this creative playground is the Neverending Glen, an evolving open-air exhibition where the landscape itself becomes part of the artwork.

This year’s residency programme brings new installations, performances, and surreal encounters hidden within the glen’s ancient trees and winding pathways. Whether stumbling upon a sound sculpture, an illuminated clearing, or a moment of quiet reflection by a waterfall, the glen invites festival-goers to slow down, look closer, and experience art in its most organic form.

You can buy tickets, or find out more, by clicking here.

David Boyle, Director and Co-Festival Founder, said: "This year marks the outrageously juicy 15th edition of Kelburn Garden Party, and I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible journey we’ve been on. Kelburn has become a beacon for the best emerging creative talent in Scotland and beyond, driven by passion, dedication, and a desire to create wonder over financial gain. It’s more than a festival—it’s a magical sensory adventure through the glen and gardens, where anything can happen.

“Most importantly, it’s a weekend of pure joy, hope, and boundless creative expression, where kindness and compassion are nurtured and fiercely protected."

Chris Knight, Head of Programming and Co-Founder, said: "Kelburn’s music and arts programme is a labour of love, championing emerging talent alongside exciting international guests, many making their Scottish debut.

“Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our booking, and 2025 is our most diverse line-up yet, with artists from all five continents joining forces with Scotland’s best. Our Neverending Glen arts residency, now in its second year, continues to nurture new visual artists, offering them a unique space to create and exhibit in an ancient natural setting."