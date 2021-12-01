The pre-sale for Kevin Bridges Overdue Catch-Up tour was 1 December, and tickets went fast.

What’s happening? Kevin Bridges will be back live on stage in 2022 his his latest tour, ‘The Overdue Catch-Up’

With a career spanning a 18 years, Kevin Bridges already has the life experience of a man twice his age, helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the new tour Kevin said: “Since we last spoke, a lot has changed in my life and - as we know - in this world of ours, but what hasn’t changed is the fact that a crowd of people in a room together having a laugh usually makes for a fairly pleasant evening. I’m excited to be back out doing stand-up again and I’m looking forward to seeing you all - and some new people too. Simple as that. I’ll see you up there, down there, over there, anywhere and wherever. Enjoy yer night”.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for ‘The Overdue Catch-Up’ go on general sale from 10am on Friday 3 December online. Pre-sale tickets were available from 10am, on Wednesday 1 December and were a sellout success. Because of this, seven new dates have been added including four in Glasgow.

Tour dates

Bridges will be in Glasgow throughout September, with performances on the 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 25th.

New Glasgow dates are: 8th, 10th, 15th and 22nd September.

Bridges has previously broken box office records with his last two tours, ‘Brand New’ (2018) and ‘A Whole Different Story’ (2015) going on to win awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year. He was also crowned by Ticketmaster fans as UK’s Ticket of the Year in 2018.

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including a record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro, establishing him as the artist that has sold more shows than anyone else at that venue.