In September, Kiltwalkers will march out for the charities of their choice, as the mass participation charity event makes its in-person return.

When is this year’s Kiltwalk? The 2021 Kiltwalk takes place in Glasgow on Sunday 26 September and is the first physical Kiltwalk event in nearly two years.

After events planned in 2020 and early 2021 went virtual in the wake of Covid-19, Kiltwalkers are getting ready more to raise money for Scotland’s charities badly hit by the pandemic.

Sir Tom and The Hunter Foundation will top up all donations by 50 per cent, meaning that for every pound raised, £1.50 will go towards charitable organisations across the country.

How long is the Kiltwalk? Walkers taking part in Scotland’s Kiltwalk can choose from two distances: the 16.5-mile Mighty Stride, which starts at Glasgow Green and ends in Dumbarton or the 3.5-mile Wee Wander which starts and ends at the Riverside Museum and is aimed at families and children.

Each distance will offer a series of staggered starts with limited numbers of participants to enable social distancing.

When was the virtual Kiltwalk? The virtual Kiltwalk Weekend, which took place in April, raised more than £6.1 million for 1,055 charities struggling to fund-raise amid coronavirus restrictions.

How to sign up to the 2021 Kiltwalk: You can sign up now at the Kiltwalk website.

Kiltwalk CEO, Paul Cooney, said: “Charities been impacted terribly by COVID 19, not least hampering their ability to fundraise over the past 18 months. In 2020, Kiltwalkers and The Hunter Foundation raised and distributed £5 million for 906 charities.

“Our Virtual Kiltwalk in April saw our Kiltwalkers donate £4 million and Sir Tom Hunter topped-up this astonishing amount by £2 million: every penny of the £6 million helping 1,055 charities here in Scotland.

“Kiltwalk is the most effective way of helping the charities that Scotland cares about most.

“So with just a month to go until Scotland’s Kiltwalk, we are excited to get back together in person on Sunday September 26. Those who’ve taken part before will know just how amazing the atmosphere is on the day.

“The safety of everyone involved on the day is paramount so on this occasion we won’t be able to gather together for our usual rally cry at the start, nor at the finishing line but the Kiltwalk Kindness of all our walkers, staff and Kilties will carry everyone through the day.

“Our walkers have the chance to win one of two brand new Hyundai cars courtesy of Arnold Clark. It’s incredible and there are more surprises to come.