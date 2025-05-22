Metallica to play first Glasgow show in nearly a decade

Metallica have announced a new tour, including a show in Glasgow - their only Scottish date in the Summer of 2026

Metallica have announced a new tour today, the M72 World Tour, with a date in Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 25, 2026.

Tickets are set to go on general sale on May 30 at 10am - though members of the Metallica fan club will be able to access presale tickets from May 27, 11am. A portion of ticket sales will go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which will in turn go to local charities.

It’ll be the first time the metal band have played Glasgow in 8 years. The last time Metallica played in Glasgow was 2017 at the Hydro.

Metallica will be supported at Hampden by bands Gojira and Knocked Loose.