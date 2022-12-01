The touring Christmas pantomime will host 15 shows at nine different community venues across Glasgow.

Glasgow Life’s community touring pantomime is gearing up for a welcome return this festive season, with a run of performances of Mother Goose promising entertainment for the full family.

The low-priced shows (£3/2), delivered by Glasgow Life Arts, will help to spread Christmas cheer across the city when the cast hit the road bound for nine community venues between November 30 and December 16. Mother Goose will give audiences from Barlanark to Knightswood and Castlemilk to Maryhill the chance to experience the joy of the circus, featuring its golden egg-laying central character, her feisty daughter Ginny and Carlo the Clown.

Offering laughs and sing-alongs aplenty, the run of 15 shows has something for panto-goers of all ages, not least plenty of opportunities to get into the Christmas spirit by cheering on the good guys – led by Fairy Fortune – and booing the baddie Diavolo as the gang try to save Mother Goose’s circus. Glasgow Life’s community panto has been bringing Christmas cheer and high-quality theatre to the places where people live at prices they can afford since staging its first show in 2009.

In previous years, the tour has put a unique spin on family favourites such as Aladdin, Cinderella, Dick Whittington, and Sleeping Beauty.

Mari Binnie, Glasgow Life Arts Producer, said: “We can’t wait to bring our community touring pantomime, Mother Goose, to venues across Glasgow. The cast and crew have put in the rehearsal hours to create a wonderful show which all the family can enjoy. As ever, local venues and communities have been incredibly welcoming in hosting our professional actors and creative team.”

Glasgow Life’s production of Mother Goose is written by Alan McHugh and adapted and directed by Julie Brown, with musical direction from Karen MacIver. Tickets cost £3/2.

Contact your local venue for information and tickets - the full run of shows and contact details for venues can be found below:

Barlanark Community Centre, November 30, 1.30pm and 6.30pm – 0141 773 1812

and – 0141 773 1812 Bridgeton Community Learning Centre, December 2, 1pm and 7pm – 0141 556 4275

and – 0141 556 4275 K.A.T.S. (Kids and Adults Together in Sighthill), December 3, 2pm – 0141 557 5908

– 0141 557 5908 Maryhill Community Centre, December 8, 6pm – 0141 946 2887

– 0141 946 2887 Barmulloch Community Development Centre, December 9, 2pm and 6.30pm – 0141 533 1056

and – 0141 533 1056 Knightswood Community Centre, December 10, 2.30pm and 7pm – 0141 959 9419

and – 0141 959 9419 Darnley Community Centre, December 13, 6pm – 0141 620 1120

– 0141 620 1120 Castlemilk Community Centre, December 15, 1pm and 7pm – 0141 634 2233

and – 0141 634 2233 Penilee Community Centre,December 16, 12.30pm and 7pm – 0141 882 3309

The cast for this year’s production of Mother Goose is: