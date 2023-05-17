The Barrowland Ballroom was recently recognised by Time Out as the UK’s best music venue, according to bands and artists.

They beat off competition from the likes of London’s Palladium and the O2 Academy Brixton to be given the award with artists such as New Order guitarist Phil Cunningham and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite giving the venue the nod with plenty of artists having spoken about their fondness for the venue over the years with Mick Jagger fondly remembering The Rolling Stones performance there in 1964.

It’s a special venue in the city that has so much heritage around it which people absolutely adore with the flashing neon lights at the front becoming an instantly recognisable part of Glasgow.

Having such a status in music, the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame includes some legendary performers with some of the most notable being listed below.

1 . The Pogues The Pogues were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame after two nights at the venue on their 40th anniversary Rum Sodomy & the Lash tour. | Barrowland Hall of Fame

2 . Franz Ferdinand On being presented the award, frontman Alex Kapranos said: "So honoured to be inducted into the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame. Very humbled. We have been playing this incredible venue for 21 years now and every time is a greater thrill." | Supplied

3 . The Jesus & Mary Chain The Jesus & Mary Chain were inducted into the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame after two sold out shows at the venue. | Barrowland Hall of Fame