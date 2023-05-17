The Barrowland Ballroom was recently recognised by Time Out as the UK’s best music venue, according to bands and artists.
They beat off competition from the likes of London’s Palladium and the O2 Academy Brixton to be given the award with artists such as New Order guitarist Phil Cunningham and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite giving the venue the nod with plenty of artists having spoken about their fondness for the venue over the years with Mick Jagger fondly remembering The Rolling Stones performance there in 1964.
It’s a special venue in the city that has so much heritage around it which people absolutely adore with the flashing neon lights at the front becoming an instantly recognisable part of Glasgow.
Having such a status in music, the Barrowland Ballroom Hall of Fame includes some legendary performers with some of the most notable being listed below.