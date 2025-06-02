Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in June 2025

June is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands and artists in town.

Huge outdoor concerts will take place at Bellahouston Park and Hampden Park this summer, and we wanted to showcase some that are on this month.

Here are some of the biggest gigs which you can see in Glasgow in June.

1 . Simple Minds Simple Minds will play a very special one-off hometown show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Friday 27 June as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions. They'll be joined by special guests Future Islands, KT Tunstall and Hamish Hawk. Photo: Ernesto Rogata

2 . Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey will be in Glasgow for the first time in almost eight years when she performs at Hampden Park at the end of June. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Summer Nights on the Southside There will be four night of live music taking place at Queen's Park at the end of June at The Big Top Tent. This years headliners include Del Amitri, The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Ocean Colour Scene . Photo: -