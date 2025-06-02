Gigs in Glasgow: 8 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in June 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:56 BST

These are the best bands and musicians to catch in Glasgow this June including huge outdoor gigs.

June is always an exciting month in Glasgow with there being no shortage of huge bands and artists in town.

Huge outdoor concerts will take place at Bellahouston Park and Hampden Park this summer, and we wanted to showcase some that are on this month.

Here are some of the biggest gigs which you can see in Glasgow in June.

Simple Minds will play a very special one-off hometown show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Friday 27 June as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions. They'll be joined by special guests Future Islands, KT Tunstall and Hamish Hawk.

1. Simple Minds

Simple Minds will play a very special one-off hometown show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Friday 27 June as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions. They'll be joined by special guests Future Islands, KT Tunstall and Hamish Hawk. Photo: Ernesto Rogata

Lana Del Rey will be in Glasgow for the first time in almost eight years when she performs at Hampden Park at the end of June.

2. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey will be in Glasgow for the first time in almost eight years when she performs at Hampden Park at the end of June. | AFP via Getty Images

There will be four night of live music taking place at Queen's Park at the end of June at The Big Top Tent. This years headliners include Del Amitri, The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Ocean Colour Scene .

3. Summer Nights on the Southside

There will be four night of live music taking place at Queen's Park at the end of June at The Big Top Tent. This years headliners include Del Amitri, The Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Ocean Colour Scene . Photo: -

Sting will make his return to Glasgow for the first time in over a decade when he performs at Bellahouston Park. Other acts on the bill include Alison Moyet and Sophie Grey.

4. Sting

Sting will make his return to Glasgow for the first time in over a decade when he performs at Bellahouston Park. Other acts on the bill include Alison Moyet and Sophie Grey. | AFP via Getty Images

