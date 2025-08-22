The 70 year old Glasgow-born guitarist rocked Murrayfield in a saltire-blue velvet schoolboy uniform as AC/DC’s Power Up tour came to Scotland, in celebration of the 2020 album of the same name that Angus composed with his brother Malcolm when he was still alive.

Lead singer Brian Johson has spoke about AC/DC’s enduring connection to Scotland: “It’s the only place they ever play their rendition of Loch Lomond. I always love that, absolutely beautiful, it’s special.” Strains of the traditional ballad led the encore to what was a raucous and energetic parade through the back catalogue of one of the biggest touring bands in the world.

Although they are still widely considered as an Australian band, the Young brothers behind the sound that defined the rock group were born and raised in Cranhill, in Glasgow’s east end, next to the M8 motorway. Lead guitarist Angus Young, and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young were aged eight and ten when the emigrated to Sydney with their parents, William and Margaret, who were desperate to find work. Along with their older brother, George, and sister, Margaret, the budding musicians discovered life was not easy in the new country.

The brothers have seldom spoken of their early life in Scotland, which was also the starting point for Kirriemuir-born Bon Scott - AC/DC’s charismatic lead vocalist from 1974 until his death in 1980.

“We came from quite a poor family in Glasgow and the reason we went there is because my dad was out of work. He was out of work for years,” explained Malcolm Young. “It was a chance. There were job opportunities, so the next thing we were all on our way. We saw brochures and it looked phenomenal.

“The reality is that when we got there we were put into an immigrant hostel. I’m not saying it’s bad but it was a very slim, bare necessities situation and it rained non-stop for six weeks with snakes crawling around the floor.” He added: “We wanted to go home. But when we saw both our parents crying the night we arrived, we took strength from that to try and stick it out.”

Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young founded the hard rock band AC/DC, becoming one of the most popular and enduring acts in rock music with hits like "Back in Black" and "Highway to Hell." | Getty Images

The Youngs took inspiration from their elder brother, George, who enjoyed success with an Australian pop outfit, The Easybeats. Like AC/DC, the 1960s group was formed by recent arrivals to Australia.

“The band was formed in a migrant hostel,” recalls Malcolm in the interviews, recorded in 1997. “Two of the guys came from Poland to Australia, others came from Liverpool and Yorkshire, and George from Glasgow. Within nine months, those five immigrants who arrived with nothing in their pocket were at number one in the charts.”

AC/DC’s Scottish ties were further consolidated after Malcolm Young decided to step back from the band due to ill health. In his place is the siblings’ nephew, Stevie Young, who grew up playing in the Borders town of Hawick and enjoyed cult success with heavy metal band, The Starfighters. Malcolm Young died in 2107 and bagpipes played at his funeral.

