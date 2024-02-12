Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been announced that AC/DC will embark on a huge summer tour which includes shows in the UK and Europe.

Although the Young family have a strong connection to Glasgow as brothers Angus and Malcom were brought up in Cranhill before moving to Australia, there will be no homecoming gig in Glasgow.

The veteran rockers of AC/DC will embark on their POWER UP tour in May 2024 with the tour kicking off in Gelsenkirchen, Germany before dates in Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

They will then make their much awaited return to the UK in July with back to back dates at Wembley Stadium which will be their first performance in the UK since 2016 on their Rock or Bust World tour. Another performance close to home will also take place at Croke Park in Dublin the following month.

AC/DC have confirmed that their line-up on the tour will consist of vocalist Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney on bass.