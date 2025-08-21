AC/DC's Glasgow Story: From early Cranhill days to global success

Widely considered an Australian band, most casual fans of the massively influential rockers have no idea that half of AC/DC was born in Glasgow.
Angus and Malcolm Young were born and raised in Cranhill at 6 Skerryvore Road in their formative years - they came up hard in a small cluster of houses in the East End, just under the recently constructed (at the time) M8 bridge.
In a small tenement flat, Angus and Malcolm grew up with their mum, dad, older brother George, and sister Margaret squeezed into the tiny space.
Here is their Glasgow story in pictures.
1. Angus and Malcom Young
An early photo of brothers Angus and Malcolm Young who ere born and raised in Cranhill at 6 Skerryvore Road in their formative years. | Supplied
2. Farewell to Glasgow
Very rarely to either of the two brothers speak of their time in Glasgow, Angus and Malcolm Young were eight and ten respectively when they emigrated to Australia, so surely the pair must share memories from their time growing up in the East End. | Getty Images
3. The de-industrialisation of Glasgow
The family really struggled during the de-industrialisation of Glasgow - their father, traditionally the breadwinner of the home in that era, had been out of work for years. | Getty Images
4. Worldwide fame
In spite or perhaps because of their difficult upbringing, the Young brothers were hungry for something more - something more that would eventually manifest to the formation of one of the biggest and most influential Rock bands of the latter 20th century - selling well over 200 million albums. | Getty Images