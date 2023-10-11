Register
André Rieu announces Glasgow Hydro show

The violinist and conductor will be heading to Glasgow in April 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST
Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu has announced a date in Glasgow next year as part of his 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour with him performing in the city on April, 20.

He will visit eight cities during the tour which begins at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool before heading to Sheffield, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Birmingham and London.

Rieu’s shows tend to consist of a variety of music as he plays classical masterpieces, waltzes, show tunes, and much more as the audience get lost in his unique stage presence. He will transport them into a world of enchanting melodies as he leads his wonderful Johann Strauss Orchestram chorus.

    Joining him on the tour will be special guest, 15-year-old Emma Kok, who has already wowed millions of people around the world and gone viral with her rendition of the song “Voilà”.

    Tickets for the concert are on sale on Friday, 13 October here.

