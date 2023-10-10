Our top 5 acts from Tenement Trail 2023

4 . Swim School

I first heard of Swim School while hibernating in my bedroom during lockdown, and given I didn’t have many responsibilities or commitments to attend to at the time, spent many many hours streaming their music. Despite this long-winded obsession I only saw them live for the first time this year at TRNSMT back in July, though have seen them three or four times since. The band took over the Barrowlands Ballroom, which they informed us before the set was the first stage all three members would be playing for the first time together in their history, each of them having played in other groups before. They were heavy but soulful, enigmatic but self-assured, and gritty but theatrical.